The Cody Middle School volleyball teams recently wrapped up their seasons.
Eighth grade
The A team finished 10-0.
“The A team had a great season,” coach Karen Wagner said. “Originally, they were disappointed knowing because of COVID there would not be a conference tournament at the end of the season. But, despite not having the chance to play in a championship, we set our goal to go undefeated on the season. The girls lost just one set to Lovell on the season.”
The team was made up of Lexie Edwards, Addison Duncan, Kennedy Brown, Alyssa Despain, Sydney Peterson, Brynlee Birch, Rainey Powell, Sophia Radakovich, Tarynn Schoenning, Harper Hawk and Noelle Graham.
“This season had every type of game from a perfect 25-0 game, served by Rainey Powell, and a memorable comeback 26-24 win over Riverton,” Wagner said. “The girls achieved that and are conference champs in my book. These girls love volleyball, play hard, and were so fun to watch compete. I am excited to watch them at the next level next year.”
The B team was split into two squads with Blue finishing 1-7 and Gold 1-5.
The teams were made up of Graham, Addison Duncan, Rachel Williams, Asher Black, J’Lee Ringel, Hadlee Lennon, Avante Benedict, Lillyann Becker, Laynee Burrell, Brooklyn French, Libby Torczon, Aspen Alexander, Josie Schultz, Eliza Spencer, Gabriella Sanchez, Madison Hogg, Nevaeh Gesner, Emilia Medina, Starsha Hinderliter-Morency and Kali Adams.
“This was a great group of girls to coach,” coach Alena Larsen said. “I am really proud of how hard they worked this season and how much they improved, especially their serving. Almost every game we played, we were split going into the third set. The girls never gave up, but we just couldn’t seem to finish.”
Seventh grade
The A team went 9-0 and only lost one set the whole season.
“The team worked hard this season to develop their skills, learn an offense and defense and work to communicate with each other,” coach Elicia Osborne said. “Although our last game was canceled, they took it in stride and made the most of scrimmaging with the eighth-grade team.”
The team was made up of Sydney Simone, Cali Holeman, Maddie Beaudrie, Aubree George, Lauren Magargal, Ellie Talich, Louella Cornell, Jordan Shumard, Kali Merritt and Amelia Reinker.
The B group was split into two squads. The Blue team finished 5-2 and was made up of Bevin Hernandez, Mckenna Kondelis, Chloe Davis, Kristen Boysen, Molly Buckles, Brynn Croft, Charlotte Conaway, Emma Kendrick and Kali Merritt.
“These girls worked hard and played well as a team,” coach Dawn Beaudrie said. “Their skills really improved this season.”
The Gold team went 3-3 and was made up of Kylee Silva, Olivia Oilar, Breana Foote, Chloe Dunks, Ember Beasley, Crystal Smith, Lana Koltes, Aubree Sperry, Ashten Hubbs, Paisley Gillespie and Zandy Eckley.
“The players improved greatly from the beginning to the end of the season,” Beaudrie said. “It was fun to see each of them grow and improve their skills.”
