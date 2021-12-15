After a chaotic first couple of minutes, the Meeteetse Lady Longhorns basketball team jumped all over the visiting Worland Lady Warriors freshmen and never let up in a 46-21 win to open the season on Saturday.
Down 10-9 midway through the opening quarter, Meeteetse utilized a 7-0 run into the second frame to take control, and then earn a 16-10 halftime lead. A Sami Cooley 3-pointer off a steal by Delanie Salzman tied things up at 9-9 before the run started.
“That’s normally not Sami’s range,” coach Ty Myers said. “But in our offense, I tell the girls if you are open, look to score and she scored. Then she played a great game defensively.”
The Lady Longhorns made a living creating turnovers, getting on the floor for 50-50 balls and getting into transition for easy baskets.
Meeteetse increased that run to 15-0 into the third quarter and took a 24-10 lead after consecutive buckets by Salzman. She finished with 12 points and four rebounds.
“We kind of had a slow start to the game, but really stepped up defensively,” Myers said. “I didn’t think we were going to do that well defensively, but they brought more out than what they had been showing in practice.”
A Hallie Ogden offensive board and putback stretched the lead to 28-12 in the third, and the Lady ’Horns led 29-14 heading into the fourth quarter after Cooley connected on a free throw.
Treasure Van Auken got the Lady ’Horns on the board right away in transition in the final frame, and a shot from deep by Bell Van Auken stretched the lead to 36-16. The sisters finished with two and three points, respectively, and combined for three rebounds and three steals.
“Bell Van Auken works really hard on defense,” Myers said. “And for Treasure to step into her first varsity game as a freshman and play with such composure was really impressive.”
Maci Allison nabbed two consecutive steals midway through the fourth to put the Lady ’Horns up 40-19. Allison finished with nine points, five boards and three steals.
“Maci is an aggressive player defensively,” Myers said. “But she’s smart about it. She knows how to play defense without picking up those little ticky-tack fouls most high schoolers tend to pick up.”
Cooley sealed the deal in the final minute with a shot down low, as she continued to call for the ball in the paint more and more as the game went on. She finished with 10 points and six rebounds.
“Sami works hard down low,” Myers said. “She initiates our offense with ball screens and off ball screens.”
Maylee Potas added five points in the win.
Jayci Ervin added three points, four rebounds and three steals.
Ogden added four offensive rebounds to go along with her one basket.
Meeteetse will travel to Shoshone for the Wrangler Invite. On Friday morning, the Lady ’Horns take on Hanna-Elk Mountain. On Saturday, Meeteetse will match up with Little Snake River in the morning and Shoshoni in the evening.
