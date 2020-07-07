The Cody Legion baseball team is now on a five-game win streak after sweeping Billings on the road on Tuesday to improve to 22-13.
Cody 14, Billings 3
The Cubs had 11 hits on its way to defeating the Halos but the mercy rule in game one.
The game was scoreless until the third when Cody scored four runs on singles by Ethan Johnston, Jack Schroeder and Cody Phillips, an error and three walks.
The Cubs took a 9-0 lead in the fourth, loading the bases and scoring on a hit by pitch, sac fly buy Devyn Engdahl, double by Hayden Bronnenberg and single by Johnston.
Cody's final runs came in the fifth on a sac fly by Grady McCarten, doubles by Bronnenberg and Cody Phillips and a single by Johnston.
Billings three runs came in the fourth.
At the plate, Johnston went 3-5, and Bronnenberg and Cody Phillips 2-3.
Tyler Grenz earned the win, giving up three runs on four hits through 5 innings.
Cody 12, Billings 10
The Cubs fell behind early in game two but battled back to take the lead in the final inning with four runs to secure the win.
With out one, Tristan Blatt was hit by a pitch and Devyn Engdahl hit a single. One run scored on an error. Cody tied the game on a fielder's choice by Chance Moss. Jared Grenz then hit a two-run homer run to center for the lead.
Billings scored five runs in the first and three in the second to take a 8-1 lead. Cody's run scored on a single by Bronnenberg in the second.
The Cubs ate into the lead again in the fifth. Jared Grenz hit a double and scored on a single by Grady McCarten. After Cody Phillips was hit by a pitch, Tyler Grenz hit a run-scoring single and Blatt hit a three-run homer to center to make it 8-6.
The Halos scored two in the fifth, but a single by Moss and triple by Jared Grenz made it 10-8, as Grenz scored on the throw.
At the plate, Jared Gernz and Engdahl went 3-3, and Blatt 2-3.
Grady McCarten started the game, going 3 innings and giving up eight runs on six hits. Blatt pitched 1 2/3 innings and allowed two runs on one hit. Jared Grenz threw 2 1/3 innings and allowed no runs on two hits.
