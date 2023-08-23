Did you go up to Riley arena and spend good cash money to visit this years Winchester Gun Show? I didn’t, so the remainder of this column needs to be taken at face value and undoubtedly will upset some of their more loyal patrons.
Don’t get me wrong, I had been an annual visitor since back in the late 1970s, dropping, over these many years, the equivalent of a small fortune to satisfy my addiction and necessary research expenses. I continued these pilgrimages in the face of continuing discontent until just a couple of years ago, even during the period of severe localized internal dissent rife inside the organization and associates who even sent the show over to Powell for a brief period.
As far as I’m concerned, with exception of many earnest dealers whose tables and prices are a valid reason to experience the show,, the rest of the offering has, over the years, become little more than a grandiose “good old boy, look what I’ve got” club, open to public viewing, for a fee.
Yes there is still some neat stuff in the show and there are respectable dealers with quality goods to sell, but generally speaking their blue sky prices are way out of this poor boys price range, even for what can be regarded in some circuits as lower grade product. And no, it wasn’t always that way.
Heck, I even remember some of the older mainstays previously in the show, guys like Dick Capp, or “Sarge” as we called him, from Evergreen, Colorado, who was one of my favorites. Always ready with a joke or a story, he was the consummate salesman/good guy. And, favorites or no, back in the day I could always find dealers willing to dicker on price and even do a bit of horse trading. These days, not so much in comparison.
Back in the day I never left the show empty handed. But again, that’s also because I am, or was, largely an impulse buyer and emotionally addicted to all things firearms. Also, back when I was writing about same, it was necessary to invest into various exotic and obsolete firearms for research purposes.
Not that it’s done me much good over the years. One would think that out of all those unique and wonderful guns and such that I’ve purchased during my 50 some years here in Cody Country, that I would own some terrific items to brag about by now. Perhaps even, like some I know of, a large number of exotic firearms and/or military memorabilia.
But no, usually as soon as I wrote about a certain item and the chance to move said item to obtain yet another new and unfamiliar to me item, usually at a loss, (a loss that, as with gambling, is totally not deductible tax wise), rears its misshapen head, I’m busy trying to deal.
To quote an anonymous someone much smarter than me, “It’s not about the destination. It’s about the journey.”
The gist of all that is simply that I prefer to write about firearms systems I’m acquainted with and have used, than to merely parrot or transpose the observations of someone else. Rather, at least I did while I was writing for the magazines, before I retired from the trade, such as it were.
Gun shows were usually the only place in years past where a poor boy could enhance his horse trading skills and occasionally strike gold, (metaphorically speaking ), in relation to say a Bullard, (yes, that’s the correct spelling for Bullard firearms company), single shot in 38-56 or perhaps Spencer take down shotgun in 12 gauge, or possibly a genuine Kennedy lever action caliber 44-40. In the old days the price of admission was worth the tour.
Sadly, in my humble opinion, not so much anymore. Many of the dealers come off as either swindlers who would sell outdated ammo to front line soldiers or tight fisted recluses interested only in interacting inside their tight little circle of ancients.
I genuinely prefer to cruise the tables at the smaller local shows these days. There is always the off chance of discovering a genuine treasure no one else wants or maybe even knows what it is, and in what with all of the dealers one becomes acquainted, there are still the occasional odd-ball or even the genuine characters that make an appearance from time to time, but these bigger shows and in present times, not so much.
A personal pet peeve is when they post the disarmament dictum for all to read before entering the show, outside and inside the room. As in, unless you’re an on duty LEO, (got to love our coppers), or a dealer, you’re not allowed to carry a loaded pistol inside the exhibition rooms, even if you have a carry permit.
Really? Why should that matter or even be slightly offensive. For crying out loud, we’re not on an airplane traversing the high blue sky from coast to coast. Perhaps it’s my often over-developed sense of right and wrong, but I thought a gun show was all about promoting being pro-firearms, and, of course, selling firearms to qualified folks. That,and of course, associated memorabilia. In my naivete, I actually thought everyone was cool with permitted PDFs or personal carry firearms. Especially those people who sold them?
Not! In which case these misanthropic organizers can eat their own rancid hot dogs from their food counters, drink their flat cokes or that stuff they call coffee and trade old jokes with each other until perdition and it’s outer gates freeze over.
Don’t expect support from me while you are telling me that you don’t trust me with my firearm. Like I hate bullies, I detest hypocrisy in any form. Although, admittedly, occasionally unconsciously guilty of it myself. But I do detest it.
Regardless of the well intentioned rational behind that policy, and despite vocal protest to the contrary, the implication is clear to all, especially the antis, that those dealers who attend and those high rollers who organize and make the money of renting out tables and etc, only want money from those multitudes of people who enjoy and use firearms in their daily lives for a large variety of legally valid reasons.
Apparently these they consider their general attendees as ignorant or evil yokels who don’t understand how to behave in that type of atmosphere. Or they simply don’t trust common citizens with a loaded gun. Pathetic!
One problem encountered in foregoing the larger gun shows and trying to purchase your firearms needs locally is that we live in a small town located in a lightly populated state. Unless you access the internet,(not the best alternative in my mind), selection and inventory is small. Some items are impossible to find and others, while available somewhere, cannot be ordered by your local dealer because of their particular purchasing contracts with their suppliers. Or perhaps just the dealers or store owners personal whim. Dick’s Sporting Goods in the bigger cities comes to mind. Look that one up on the internet!
As far as me personally ordering from the internet? I’ve heard too many tales of woe from friends and associates to be comfortable with that venue. Besides, with my track record I’d be better served placing bets on three legged horses ridden by blind jockeys. Some do use the internet and succeed admirably. I’d rather do business, whenever possible, with someone local from whom I can extract satisfaction from should services and product be other than advertised.
Regardless, a few current magazine articles indicate that the gun shows are, in general, receding into the past. Perhaps that’s just wishful thinking on the anti’s part, but in thinking back to over the literally hundred of gun shows I’ve attended along with the resultant expenditure of more cash than I’d like to admit, admittedly money probably better spent for more domestic oriented purchases, I have to ask myself concerning the Winchester Gun Show “no carrying PDFs policy,” who spits in the faces of their best customers?
Oh yes, I realize that many customers at the show simply carry concealed and don’t mention it, despite the signage against it, but that makes me personally feel like I’m back in high school and hiding my smokes from the teachers. And yes, many of the gun shows do the same these days as far as banning PDFs on the floor, but that just shows you how stupid some of our own people are.
I much prefer the signs that say you are to keep your Roscoe holstered unless actually dealing with said Roscoe and then, when handling said firearm with a large number of people around, common sense says that you unload the item while handling it out of the holster. Out of the hundreds of shows I’ve been to over the past six decades, I’ve only been to two, one in Billings, Montana, and one right here in river city where an accidental discharge happened and both times it was the dealers fault and occurred while they were demonstrating their product. However, because the holy four were being followed, rules that is, even then, no harm, no foul. Just a surprising big bang.
However, apparently the intellectuals who lend their names to these wonderful trade shows either don’t trust their customers to behave and safely and knowledgeably handle their personal PDFs, or they are, like most major movie stars, (Baldwin’s name comes to mind), whose gory movies have shot their way to the top of the box office receipts and whose national rhetoric is still hard core anti-gun, nothing more or less than a bunch of phonies and entrepreneurial hypocrites.
Personally, I’d just rather deal with our local gun and sport stores. Let’s keep them financially viable so we have a place to spend our bucks in between the transient gun shows, eh?
