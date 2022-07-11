In the big leagues, it might come off as some form of intimidation if the first baseman lies down on his back, crosses his legs and clasps his fingers behind his head to get comfortable when a batter comes up to the plate, but in T-ball, the hitter doesn’t seem to take it too personally.
The 2022 summer T-ball season wrapped up recently, as boys and girls 4-6-years old take to the field to get their first introductions to the game of baseball.
Fans of the game might gravitate toward T-ball as opposed to any other league, due to the friendly fan interaction with the players, as batters take the time to look off to the side and say, “I love you mom,” as they race to first base.
The games are a little shorter in this league, just two innings and pretty much everyone gets to score, if they can find the right way to run around the bases.
“Hitting is my favorite,” 5-year-old Oakley Tucker said.
She wears No. 1 on the field and is No. 1 in everyone’s hearts as she manages to crush ball after ball into the outfield and drive in runs.
She is a player of few words, but lets her work on the field do all of the talking.
The games are a thrill a minute, all 15 of them, and raise some serious questions about the game itself.
Why run from third base to home when you can walk?
Why wait for the player next to you to get the ball when you can all pile on a hit and see who can come up with it?
Why pay attention to the ball when there are bugs to catch in the outfield?
“My mom asked me if I wanted to play, and I said ‘Yes,’” Ameilia Paul, 6, said. “I knew how to play because we practice it at the house.”
If her play on the field is any indication, she is getting plenty of practice at home.
And she isn’t exactly a rookie out there, or at least she doesn’t think she is.
“I think I played just last year,” Paul said. “Probably.”
While getting up to bat is her favorite part of the game as well, it’s a collective agreement that the treats after contests are just as important as catching the eye of the scouts from the upper leagues.
“Tonight we had homemade doughnuts with sprinkles,” Paul said. “We got four of them, but I only ate one.”
The doughnuts were as big of a hit as any base hit in the game, and they had Tucker to thank for that.
It was her turn to bring the treats.
“The doughnuts were my idea,” Tucker said.
Not a bad way to celebrate a big game.
