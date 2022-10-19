Football.jpg

Daniel Pina (right) prepares to hike the ball to quarterback Max Potas, while Aiden Elliot (left) and Jayson Erickson prepare to block. (Photo by Angie Erickson)

The Meeteetse Longhorn football team racked up its third conference victory of the year after taking down Midwest 65-19 at home on Friday.

