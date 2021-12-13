The Cody Broncs grapplers finished the Powell Invitational with a number of dominating performances as they placed fifth out of 21 teams in a strong field littered with Wyoming 4A schools and a few Montana teams.
Trey Smith (113 pounds) and Micah Grant (132) both ended up champions of their weight classes.
Grayson Beaudrie dominated his way to the championship match, eventually landing second in a tough loss to a Montana wrestler at 182 pounds.
“I feel like just the way we started off practicing this week and the past couple of weeks has really gotten me ready,” sophomore Micah Grant said. “We’ve been waiting for some actual competition.”
Grant finished with three wins by fall on Saturday to earn gold.
Smith cruised through the pool on Friday before securing three consecutive pins on Saturday to take first place.
The freshman beat a Montana wrestler by fall in the second period for his first place finish.
“I kind of had an idea things were going to go well,” Smith said. “I kind of know everyone and had wrestled them before.”
Smith got up on points early in the championship match, and after a takedown in the second secured top position to get the pin.
“It was a great opening tournament for us,” coach Trev Wood said. “We saw plenty of great performances and of course some matches where we need a lot of work which is par for the course.”
On Friday, Beaudrie helped his cause with a convincing win by fall over Zane Cox of Park High, Mont., finishing him off with a textbook cradle. It was just one of a number of dominating performances from the junior.
Will Thomason locked into a cradle at 182 pounds in the following match as he got the win by fall in the second period.
“We work on the cradle a lot,” Beaudrie said. “It felt great to get back out there, it’s been a long time. I missed it a ton.”
Taylor Baggs (113) earned one of two third place finishes for the Broncs as he got a win by fall in his final match.
Danny Becker (285) ended Saturday with a win by fall in the first period to take third.
Dylan Campbell (170) lost a decision in his third place match to finish fourth for the varsity placers.
The JV Broncs finished with a pair of third places with Ben Seibert (160) and Logan Barton (170) earning silver.
“It was especially nice seeing the JV guys doing so well,” Grant said. “We were expecting, after last year and with the freshmen coming up, that we would have a pretty strong team this year and we do.”
The Broncs host Lander for a dual on Thursday night before heading to Worland for a dual tournament on Friday and Saturday.
After this weekend it’s clear the ceiling is high for a young Broncs team.
“We’ve all been in the sport for a long time and we know how things work,” Beaudrie said. “Wrestling is something we all enjoy and it’s not really a side sport of us. It’s something we put a lot of time and effort into.”
