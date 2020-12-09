While COVID-19 regulations may have a big impact on the Cody girls basketball season, there’s not much else new this season for a seasoned squad.
The Fillies return all but one player from last year’s team that fell just a point short of a trip to the state tournament.
“It’s a good thing we’ve got going,” second-year coach Chris Wagner said. “They’re hard workers.”
They also have a year’s worth of experience in Wagner’s fast-paced system that senior Torrie Schutzman said works well against the 4A opponents Cody faces in conference play.
She is one of three seniors on the team and one of four returning starters. They are only missing starting forward Teagan Thompson from last year’s team, which struggled much of the year but came on late, taking Star Valley to overtime in a game with the winner punching a ticket to state.
“I think we have a really good system for playing 4A teams,” she said. “That will help us in regionals and at state.”
This year, the primary goals are much more simple due to coronovirus restrictions.
“We’re just super grateful to be playing,” sophomore point guard Kennedi Niemann.
Entering the season they’ll be playing in front of few fans due to health orders that limit spectators to just 100 at Sweitzer Gym. But beyond that and attempts to minimize overnight travel – they’re playing just two games at a season-opening Gillette tournament instead of three – there aren’t too many wrinkles for the Fillies.
“It’ll be interesting,” Wagner said. “Many of them went through it in volleyball.”
While the gyms may be quieter to start the season, on the court the Fillies are on familiar ground.
Schutzman was last year’s top scorer for the team at guard, making All-Conference and leading the team with 11.3 points per game, fifth in the west conference. She had 2.8 steals per game and 2.2 assists per game – the best on the team in a tie with senior Brittan Bower.
Schutzman also made 38 3-pointers during the season, by far the most on the team, with Niemann knocking down 20.
Niemann had a standout freshman year, also finishing second on the team for scoring (7.9 points per game) and knocking down more free throws than any other player.
She’s ready to again take the mantle of point guard for her second high school season.
“I worked on my outside game, my shooting and being a better distributor for the team,” she said.
There are plenty of players to distribute the ball to, with Wagner noting depth as a key strength of this year’s team.
Bower and fellow senior Ally Schroeder were both key players last season, with Bower leading the team in rebounding.
Sophomores Reece Niemann and Ally Boysen and junior Lake Harrison are also back after playing important minutes last season. They’ll be joined by a freshman who already made a splash in volleyball: Molly Hays.
“She’s definitely a player in the mix,” Wagner said. “She’s ready to handle some varsity minutes.”
Last year, both Niemanns finished the year as freshmen starters after Reece stepped in for an injured Harrison, and late in the season Boysen played serious minutes, making for an unusually experienced sophomore class.
It’s those younger players Schutzman looks to as both a big help in the present and a hope for the future.
“I think they’ll be a pretty good team for a couple of years,” she said.
But they’re not focused too far in the future, especially after last year’s state tournament was canceled in March due to COVID-19 concerns.
Bower’s top goal?
“For me, it’s just to finish the season,” she said. “We’re lucky we can get going. I look forward to playing with these girls again.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.