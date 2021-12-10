A common theme for the Cody winter sports teams this year is youth, and no team may feature more young faces than the Bronc swim team.
With four freshmen hitting the pool, they will make up nearly half of the squad as it gears up for its first meet this week in Powell.
“I think with a team this young it gives us a lot of room for growth and improvement,” coach Emily Swett said. “To start out we’ll just focus on strength and technique and go from there.”
Swett takes over as head coach for the boys this season. She also has served the last two seasons as the girls swim coach.
Junior Joseph Killpack set the school record in the 100 backstroke last year and looks to build on that success in more events this year.
“I love everything about swimming,” Killpack said. “I love the intensity of it. There’s that fear and anticipation of coming up to the blocks, and then the rush and reward of finishing afterward.”
With so many new swimmers the door is open for everyone to see just where it is they are going to find the most success.
“I think it’s important this year for all of the kids to swim as many events as possible,” Swett said. “We’ll see what everyone can do in a variety of different events.”
It may open the door for freshmen like Bradley McKenzie to expand his repertoire in the pool.
He already had plenty of success in middle school as a breaststroker and freestyler.
“It’s a loose, fun group,” lone senior Bradley Fick said. “We already know a lot of the freshmen, so they get indoctrinated into the culture pretty quickly.”
Fick said he had a little different experience entering high school. He was the only freshman on a team that also featured just one senior.
“I was kind of expecting to be the only senior since I was the only freshman,” Fick said. “I was the only sophomore and only junior. This year it has come full circle.”
The attitude may be a little loose, but that doesn’t mean the upperclassmen will take it easy to start out the year and are expecting some big things this year.
“This is a smaller team than normal, but I think we’ll have the best team since I’ve been in high school,” Killpack said. “The thing about swimming is it’s about constant improvement. It’s whoever puts in the most effort does the best.”
Killpack and Fick plan on starting the season putting out plenty of effort. Both intend on qualifying for six events in the first two meets this weekend.
“It’s the most events you can qualify in for two meets,” Fick said. “Neither of us have accomplished that before, but we are going to try.”
Until that first meet it’s about building some chemistry as they push themselves through gruelling two-a-day practices and getting into the kind of shape necessary for a successful year in the pool.
“It’s kind of a communal group suffering right now,” Fick said smiling. “It gives the team a chance to suffer together and build that bond we’ll build on throughout the year.”
