Beartooth Basin Ski Area wrapped up its summer season high atop the Beartooth Mountains on Monday.
Despite coming off a low snow year, the mountain was able to utilize a new winch to help spread snow over the entire mountain and easily cover rocks.
“Honestly, we wouldn’t have made it more than four days this season without it,” owner Austin Hart said.
The Basin typically is open three-four weeks each summer, living off the hundreds of inches of snow that inundate the high-elevation pass each winter. It opened for the year on May 29.
Hart said he is excited to see how long the mountain can stay open with an average or above average snow-year. In 2019 the Basin made it to July 4.
