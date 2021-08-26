Under the direction of a new coach, the Cody volleyball team is excited for another season.
Nicole Gwynn takes the helm this season and brings plenty of experience with her. She is a former NCAA Division III college volleyball player for South Virginia University and became the head coach of the Knights in 2016.
Gwynn comes to the varsity role in Cody after coaching the U14 AAU volleyball for the Cody Fillies Volleyball Club last year.
“It’s been great,” senior Autumn Wilson said. “I really like her. We had all summer to get to know her. It’s a different relaxed attitude, but at the same time her expectations are very high and you better meet them.”
Early in their first week of practice the team had tryouts before they began getting down to business. Now they’re beginning to work on offense, defense and other fundamentals.
“Our No. 1 goals are serve receive and blocking,” she said. “We’re not as good as I’d like us to be.”
Gwynn has held open gyms throughout the summer though so she says things have gone smoothly so far.
It’s been so much fun,” she said. “They’re some of the hardest workers I’ve worked with. “We had all summer then two camps together so they’ve adjusted well.”
Eighteen are out for the team between the JV and varsity squads, with 12 freshmen.
“I’m so excited to play with the girls,” Harrison said. “We’re putting everything together and working to improve but we have great chemistry.”
Last year a younger squad went 11-8 overall and 0-1 in regional quadrant play. Now a year older, Wilson thinks the Fillies will be more consistent during games.
“I think our positivity and attitude are big strengths,” Wilson said. “We’re giving 125% during practice to show we’re capable of being a great team.”
All of the Fillies from last year’s varsity squad are back except two, including seniors Autumn Wilson, Lake Harrison and Izzy Radakovich.
Juniors include Reece and Kennedi Niemann, Gillian Growney, Ava Meier and Alora Nunn. Sophomore Molly Hays is also back.
“We didn’t lose many but we lost some key players so others will have to step in to fill spots,” Harrison said. “A lot of us have played other sports together so we’re all so close. We’re getting in a groove and it feels good.”
One thing this team lacks is height so defense will be a focus.
“We’re not able to control that we’re a shorter team but we’ll run a faster offense and focus on defense,” Gwynn said.
With the tighter COVID restrictions from last year lifted, the squad is looking forward to more fans in the stands and being able to play in tournaments again.
“Last year I missed tournaments so I’m excited,” Wilson said.
Cody opens the season at the McDonald’s Invite in Riverton this weekend and hosts the Border Wars with both Wyoming and Montana schools the following weekend.
“I want to see never ending aggressiveness,” Gwynn said. “They seem to have fight and I want to see that continue.”
