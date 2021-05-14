The Cody Filly softball team had no problem going on the road Friday afternoon, taking out the Rock Springs Tigers 12-3.
Rock Springs (5-7, 4-5 West) took an early lead and still led 3-2 by the start of the fifth inning, but Cody (10-3, 6-3 West) woke up in that inning, scoring five runs off only two hits. The Fillies added one more in the sixth and four in the seventh to make it a blowout by the end.
Violet Wollschlager led Cody going 3-for-5 at the plate with a double and three RBIs. It was her two-run RBI single that gave Cody a lead it would not relinquish for the remainder of the affair.
Ava Meier also had a solid batting performance going 2-for-3 with two RBis and a double, while Morgan Evans and Emily Egger also had doubles.
Ellie Ungrund got the win on the mound, throwing nine strikeouts and only allowing two hits.
The game would have been even more lopsided if Cody hadn’t had one of their worst defensive performances in the field, committing six errors.
Cody will continue their road trip to the southwestern part of the state at 10 a.m. Saturday against Green River (0-8, 0-8 West).
