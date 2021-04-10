In its first action in two weeks, the Cody girls soccer team split with Pinedale and Lander on the road.
Friday the Fillies defeated Pinedale 5-0. Cody led 1-0 at the half after a goal by Autumn Wilson. The Fillies added to that lead in the second. Emma Nieters had two goals, while Torrie Schutzman and Aspen Kalkowski both scored one.
Saturday the Fillies faced their toughest opponent yet and lost to Lander 3-2. Cody came out strong and controlled the first half, with Wilson and Jessa Lynn scoring to give Cody a 2-0 lead at the half.
The Fillies came out flat in the second half though and Lander took advantage with three goals.
