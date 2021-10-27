The Cody football team will host Worland at 6 p.m. Friday at Spike Vannoy Field in the opening round of the 3A state playoffs.
The Broncs bring in a perfect record of 8-0 overall, 5-0 in the 3A West and are the No. 1 seed in the west.
Worland enters the game 4-4 overall, 3-2 in the 3A East and the are the No. 4 seed in the east.
The Broncs got by the Warriors 35-21 on Sept. 10 in Worland in one of the toughest games of the season for Cody.
The Broncs are coming off a 21-15 win over Jackson Hole on Friday night to secure home field advantage throughout the playoffs.
Worland lost a close game to No. 5-ranked Douglas 16-7 in its regular season finale.
The Broncs feature the No. 1 rushing attack in the state, while the Warriors head into the game winners of four of the last six games and a big, physical defense.
The winner will play the winner of the Friday night matchup between the No. 3 seed out the west, Star Valley, and Lander, the No. 2 seed in the east.
The Wyoming High School Activities Association and Cody High School reminds spectators that tickets for playoff games cost $3 for students and $5 for adults.
Cody season passes will not be accepted for the playoffs.
Gates open at 4:30 p.m. Friday.
