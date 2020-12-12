The Cody wrestling team went 1-4 during opening weekend duals, but continued to improve each time on the mat.
Cody's best duals were on Saturday.
In their final dual of the weekend, Cody defeated Campbell County 42-41. The dual came down to the final match, which Taylor Baggs (106) pounds) won by fall in the second period after trailing 8-4.
The dual started with Cody losing six matches in a row to trail 35-0, but then the Broncs started on a run of their won. Brady Deming (152), Jackson Wood (160), Grayson Beaudrie (170), Collin Lindermann (182) and Jonas Mickleson (220) all pinned their opponents, while Gillette forfeited at 195 pounds to give Cody a 36-30 lead. After the Camels won at 275 to go ahead 41-36, it came down to Baggs match.
The Broncs opened with a 42-36 loss to Thunder Basin. Baggs, Ty Peterson (113), Deming, Wood, Beaudrie and Danny Becker (275) all won by fall.
On Friday, Cody opened with a 54-12 loss to Worland. Beaudrie earned a 10-4 decision, Jace Grant (195) a 7-0 victory and Peterson an 11-0 win. The Warriors were open at 106.
The Broncs then lost to Sheridan 69-7. Grant had a 10-1 major decision and Micah Grant (132) a 6-3 decision for the only wins.
The Broncs finished the day with a much closer 48-30 loss to Riverton. Deming, Wood, Keaton Stone (182), Mickleson and Becker all won by fall.
