The Cody Legion baseball team split a pair of series in Miles City, Mont., last weekend.
The Cubs fell to the Outlaws in both games Saturday, but came back to sweep the Sunday match-ups. They are now 6-10 overall.
Miles City 12, Cody 4
Cody watched the game slip away early and couldn’t recover in a 12-4 loss to Miles City in its opener on Saturday.
“Our pitchers did a great job competing on Saturday,” coach Beau White said. “We made some mistakes and had a difficult time overcoming them. We had several chances, especially in the second game, to take the lead and were unable to get a key hit, and they did.”
The Outlaws put up three runs in the first and added runs in every inning.
Singles by Trey Thomasson and William Duke helped score two runs in the second.
Cody added a run on a solo home run to right by Trey Schroeder. The Cubs added another in the sixth on a single by Thomasson and double by Duke.
Duke took the loss, allowing eight runs on nine hits over 3 innings, striking out one.
Cody had nine hits. Trey Schroeder went 3-for-4, Duke 2-3 and Thomasson 2-4.
Miles City 9, Cody 7
Miles City pulled away late in a 9-7 victory in the second game Saturday.
“Mistakes hurt us in both games Saturday, but those are part of the game, and they kept their heads in it and competed hard until the end,” White said.
Cody led 7-4 heading into the bottom of the sixth, when the Outlaws scored five runs to take the lead.
The Cubs got one on in the seventh on a one-out walk, but the next two batters went down to end the game.
Cody had gotten things going right away. In the first inning Eli Johnston hit a single and Ben Reinker was hit by pitch before Trey Schroeder hit a three-run homer to right. They added runs on a single by Duke and sac fly by Myles Bailey to go up 5-0.
In the third, a two-run homer by Wyatt Carlson to left made it 7-1.
“The second game Saturday we got started offensively early, but were unable to keep it going throughout, and Miles City was able to put together a couple of good innings late to finish the game,” White said.
Reinker took the loss in relief. In one inning, he allowed three hits and two runs.
Thomasson started the game, allowing seven runs on five hits through 5 innings.
The Cubs finished with 10 hits. Duke went 3-3 and Trey Schroeder 2-3.
Cody 10, Miles City 5
With the game tied at 2 after four innings, the Cubs pulled away late with eight runs over the final two innings to win 10-5.
“I thought we played Sunday with more energy and enthusiasm, and we were able to keep the intensity throughout both games,” White said.
In the sixth two walks, a single by Carlson and double by Duke scored three runs. Duke eventually stole home and another run scored on a double by Thomasson.
The Outlaws pulled within two, but in the seventh a double by Myles Bailey and single by Townsend Bailey drove in three.
Trey Schroeder took the win, allowing nine hits and five runs over 6 innings. Myles Bailey threw one inning in relief, giving up no runs on no hits.
Schroeder also led the team at the plate, going 3-3. Cody finished with eight hits.
Cody 14, Mile City 7
Cody never trailed in the second game, winning 14-7.
The Cubs opened the scoring in the first inning, when Johnston doubled and scored on a ground out to make it 2-0.
The Cubs added three in the third and fifth to go up 8-5.
In the sixth with two outs, Johnston hit a single, and Schroeder walked. Two runs scored on an error, another on a double by Carlson and the final run came in on a single by Duke.
Cody scored its final two runs on an error in the seventh.
Carlson earned the win. In 4 innings, he allowed five runs on five hits. Kaiden Kondelis went 2 innings and allowed two runs on five hits. Myles Bailey pitched one inning and allowed one hit.
Cody finished with 13 hits. Johnston went 4-5, Thomasson 3-4, Carlson 2-3 and Duke 2-4.
“Our pitchers did a really good job keeping them off balance and pitching out of jams,” White said. “We had a few big innings late in both games to extend the lead, and that was the difference. Our pitchers threw more strikes and we were more efficient offensively and defensively Sunday.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.