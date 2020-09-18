The No. 2 ranked Cody football team (3-0) gutted out a gritty road win with a 14-6 victory over Buffalo on Friday night.
Despite taking a few bullets to their armor in the form of four turnovers, the defense delivered some ammunition of its own, preventing the Bison from scoring until the last 2 minutes of the game.
After scoring late in the first quarter it was not until a Drew Trotter rushing score early in the fourth did the Broncs get a little breathing room.
Special teams and defense were huge for the Broncs throughout the night with Nic Talich booting multiple deep punts and the defense hauling in key sacks preventing Buffalo from finding any offensive rhythm.
It was the first road game of the year for the Broncs, leaving them undefeated after completing the nonconference slate.
The game was a grind from start to finish as both teams traded possessions on two consecutive offensive series.
Cody struck first when Jackson Schroeder scored on a 56-yard rush on the first play from scrimmage with 2:16 left in the first. Schroeder showed great patience on the play, putting his hand on his blocking teammate's back before a hole opened wide for him to dart through.
Late in the second with the Broncs threatening to score again at the Buffalo 40, Nic Talich fumbled the ball when a Bison defender punched the ball from his grasp.
But the Bison could not capitalize and the Broncs dodged their first bullet.
Another one was soon to come.
The Broncs got the ball back with 2:10 remaining but took over at their own 9-yard line. They would get only one first down before Buffalo's Calvin Rule intercepted a Caleb Prior pass at the 50-yard line, bringing it all the way back to the Cody 9 before brought down as time expired.
Cody finished the half with 127 total yards. Prior was 3-for-8 with 34 passing yards. Schroeder had 68 rushing yards on four carries.
The Broncs defense held Buffalo to just two first downs in the first half, and the Bison only crossed into Cody territory twice with 72 total yards.
A terrific Remy Broussard 35-yard kick return off a squib set the Broncs up with excellent field position to start the second half at the Buffalo 48 but they could not convert.
Cowie bobbled a punt return for a fumble later in the quarter but Talich snatched an interception on a Jackson Moon pass over the middle on the next play and returned it 10 yards.
Buffalo took over on offense midway through the third.
It was here Jace Grant got a huge third-down sack and then Remy Broussard tackled Jace Skovgard on a botched punt to set the Broncs up deep in Bison territory.
However, Luke Talich fumbled the ball on the next possession for a third Cody fumble and its fourth turnover of the game. The Broncs finished the game with four total fumbles- one of which recovered.
With 11:40 left in the game Buffalo took over on the Cody 39.
At 9:06, the Bison had a fourth-and-8 from the 23-yard line but cornerback Matt Nelson disrupted the pass to force a turnover-on-downs.
With the ball back on offense, Chaz Cowie exploded for a 43-yard rush around the corner, bringing the Broncs to the 12-yard line.
Drew Trotter then scored on a 13-yard pitch with 7:21 to go and Jackson Gail nailed the PAT to make it 14-0, capping off a four-play, 77-yard drive.
The Broncs would not score again but effectively burned 4 minutes of game clock later in the fourth, leaving the Bison little time to rally.
Buffalo did finally make something happen offensively in the game's waning minutes when Blake Bell caught a 77-yard touchdown reception with 1:15 remaining. After a missed PAT it was 14-6.
The Broncs kneeled it out on offense for the remainder.
Cody finished with 232 total yards. Caleb Pryor was 5-for-12 with 57 passing yards.
Schroeder finished the game with 72 rushing yards to lead the team. Nic Talich had two big plays for 22 rushing yards off the Wildcat.
Moon was 15-for-27 for 167 passing yards. The Bison only had 14 second half rushing yards.
The Broncs will play at Park County rival Powell (2-0) next Friday for the Big Horn Basin Brawl.
