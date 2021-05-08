The Cody Legion baseball team split with Laurel on Saturday in its first homes games of the season.
Cody 14, Laurel 4
Cody put up 11 runs in the third inning on its way to a 14-4 victory over Laurel in the opener. Sixteen batters stepped in the box during the inning. Devyn Engdahl, Chance Moss (two), Wyatt Carlson, Jack Schroeder and Ethan Johnston all had singles, Tyler Grenz and Engdahl a double and Trey Schroeder a triple in the frame.
Laurel led 4-2 heading into the bottom of the third, with Cody scoring one in the first and second.
The Cubs final run came in the fourth. Tristan Blatt was hit by a pitch and Jack Schroeder hit a single to put runners at the corners. Blatt scored when Schroeder stole second.
Cody had 15 hits. Jack Schroeder went 3-for-4, Engdahl and Grenz 2-3, Carlson and Johnston 2-2 and Moss 2-4.
Engdahl pitched 3 innings for Cody, giving up four runs on three hits. Trey Thomasson pitched 2 frames and allowed no runs on one hit.
Laurel 9, Cody 4
Two of the Cubs' younger hurlers gained valuable experience during the Cody's first loss of the season. The Dodgers put up three runs in the second and third innings, including a solo home run, and added three more in the sixth.
Trey Schroeder took the loss, giving up six runs on six hits through 2 1/3 innings. Carlson pitched 3 1/3 innings and gave up three runs on three hits. Experienced reliever Johnston pitched 1 1/3 innings and allowed one hit.
Offensively, Cody struggled against Laurel starter Ian Bauer. The Cubs first run came in the third on a double by Blatt. Three walks and a single by Grenz scored another in the fifth and two more came in during the sixth on singles by Carlson, Ben Reinker and Johnston.
Cody finished with six hits. Grenz went 2-4, and Carlson and Reinker 1-2.
