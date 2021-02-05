Cody went down to the wire at Star Valley on Friday but couldn’t finish, falling 41-37 for the Fillies third loss of the season.
It was a rematch of last season’s conference tournament game won by Star Valley (4-7) in overtime. This time, a player not in high school at the time, freshman Molly Hays, led Cody (9-3) with 11 points.
Neither team could score early, with Torrie Schutzman getting the Fillies’ first points from the field with under three minutes left in the opening quarter on a corner trey for a 4-3 lead. The teams traded baskets afterward, with Cody leading 6-5 after one.
The Fillies offense continued to struggle in the second quarter as turnovers continued to hamper them, finishing with 12 in the first half. After Hays finished off a steal and fastbreak with a layup to go up 14-11, the Lady Braves finished the half on a 9-1 run to lead 20-16 at the half.
Hays led Cody with nine points in the first half.
The Fillies rallied in the third half, using an 8-0 run to take a 24-22 lead. After Star Valley tied it, Schutzman sank a pair of free throws to retake the lead, Reece Niemann sank a layup soon after and Kennedi Niemann hit a pair from the charity stripe for a 30-25 lead after more back and forth. After a high Star Valley layup, Cody led 30-27 entering the final quarter.
The teams were back and forth in the fourth quarter, with Hays sinking a late layup for a 37-35 lead. The Lady Braves owned the final minute, tying it with a layup and taking the lead for good with four consecutive free throws on two trips to the line.
Cody had more than 20 turnovers in the loss.
