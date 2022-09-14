When the Cody Legion baseball team takes the field next season, it will be with a new head coach.
Bart Grenz, easily the longest-tenured coach in program history, recently decided to step down after 21 seasons.
“I need to devote more time to my business,” he said. “Running Door Tech and coaching both take a lot of time and I want to provide good service. I still plan on going to help out (the team) if they need help, I just can’t be down there six days a week for four months.
“I’ve enjoyed all my years coaching and take away great memories from every season.”
During his tenure as coach, Grenz finished with a record on 756-522-1, had 14 winning seasons, and won seven state championships and multiple district titles.
“Twenty-one years is unheard of in coaching,” Legion board member Jeremiah Johnston said. “Not only as a board member, but also as a parent of players and community member, he’s been an integral part of the growth of this program and the reason we’ve had so much success the last several years.”
Grenz’s coaching career began 10 years before arriving in Cody. He coached in South Dakota and Colorado before coming to Cody in 2002.
“I met a lot of great people during my 31 years of coaching and made many lifelong friends, because of baseball,” he said.
The 2005 and 2006 teams were the first to experience some success, with both winning more than 40 games. The 2006 team captured the district title and finished third at state.
While all but three of Grenz’s teams made the state tournament, it wasn’t until a second-place finish at state in 2013 that things really started to turn.
“We went to state and just played really well and made that championship game and then I think the kids were like, ‘Hey, we could win some of these games,’” he said. “The next year was the first year we won state.”
In 2014 the Cubs finishing 47-16 overall on their way to a state title while also taking second at the Northwest Regional in Alaska. The following year they went 45-18 on their way to another state title and runner-up finish at regionals in Utah.
Cody also won back-to-back titles in 2017 and 2018 and were runners-up at both regional tournaments those years. Cody finished the 2017 season with a 51-20 record and ended the 2018 season 59-10 overall.
The Cubs have currently won the last three state championships from 2020-22 and finished with 40-plus wins each year.
“Each year you have to get to know the players’ personalities – understand their quirks and what makes them tick,” Grenz said. “I was also very fortunate to have unbelievable assistant coaches. All of them cared about kids and did a great job teaching the game.”
You can’t coach for so many years without dealing with some conflict and controversy, but Grenz has taken it all in stride.
“I think no matter what you do some people are going to like it and some people aren’t,” he said. “Athletics have become very emotional and very personal to people, not just baseball, but everything. I think because of that it creates some of those conflicts.”
Twenty-eight of Grenz’s Cody players have gone on to play at the next level, with 53 total in his career in Wyoming and Colorado. During his tenure there have also been 67 All-State recognitions.
“Helping players develop and improve both physically and mentally has been the most rewarding part,” he said. “Coaching in Cody with the community support, the media coverage and just how enthusiastic the town is about baseball has been fun.”
In 2020 he was inducted into the Wyoming American Legion Baseball Hall of Fame.
“His long career can be attributed to how consistently he has run the program,” Johnston said. “Players know what to expect, and that is to compete at a high level. To be successful at a high level has always been the standard and kids see that and desire to be part of that.”
Grenz’s wife Stacey and sons Jared, 21, and Tyler, 19, have never known a summer when he wasn’t coaching. He said he’s looking forward to doing “whatever he wants,” including watching older son Jared play summer baseball and spending his August wedding anniversary with his wife, something he hasn’t done much in recent years.
He’s also ready to watch a Cubs game from a different viewpoint.
“I’m looking forward to going down and checking out the view from on top of the hill,” he said.
The board has yet to determine its next steps in hiring a new coach, but Johnston said they’ll be meeting about it in the coming weeks to come up with a plan.
“We were hoping we’d have him for awhile longer, but we understand his decision to step down and see what summer offers,” Johnston said.
