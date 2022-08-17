After a district championship, state championship and trip to the Northwest Class A Regional Tournament in Utah, the Cody Cubs finished with six players earning postseason honors.
The Cubs ended up with a record of 35-21-1 and are expected to return the entire 2022 squad for next season.
Jack Schroeder was named first-team All-State for 2022, the fourth consecutive year he has received the honor.
Trey Schroeder also found himself honored as a first-team All-Stater this season, the first for him.
Dominic Phillips and Trey Thomasson earned second-team All-State recognition for the first time this year, making it four Cubs to land on the All-State team.
First team West All-Conference honors went to Phillips, Jack Schroeder, Trey Schroeder and Thomasson.
This is the fourth consecutive season Jack Schroeder was named first-team All-Conference. Thomasson and Phillips landed on the second-team last year.
This year, Ben Reinker and Jace Jarrett also earned second team All-Conference recognition.
Jack Schroeder – First team All-State, first team All-Conference
All of Schroeder’s numbers stand out. He led the team in batting average at .382, triples with five and home runs with 13. He led the Cubs with 68 RBIs, 13 home runs, On Base Percentage of .504 and On Base Slugging Percentage of 1.355.
On the mound the right-hander went 8-2 with a 2.44 ERA and struck out 105 batters.
“Jack had a great year,” coach Bart Grenz said. “He is a power pitcher and a feared hitter.”
Trey Schroeder – First team All-State, first team All-Conference
Schroeder’s batting average skyrocketed to an eventual .372 to end the season with 49 RBIs, an OBP of .430 and OPS of .965. He was tied for second on the team in singles with 44, tied for third in doubles with 14, tied for second in triples with four and hit a pair of home runs.
The lefty also finished with the most wins on the hill with 10 compared to two losses. He ended up with an ERA of 2.895 with 56 strikeouts.
He was also named MVP of the 2022 state tournament in Cody.
“Trey had a really good year as well,” Grenz said. “He really improved from last year and played big in big moments.”
Dominic Phillips – Second team All-State, first team All-Conference
The cleanup hitter was second on the team in RBIs with 60 and finished the season hitting .319. He was second on the team in home runs with four and was tied for second in doubles with 14.
He finished with a fielding percentage of .935 and led the Cubs in double plays with 14.
“Dominic does a really good job in the four spot and leading the defense in the field,” Grenz said. “He’s very level headed and knows how to handle the moment.”
Trey Thomasson – Second team All-State, first team All-Conference
The leadoff batter ended up one of the team leaders in hits with 55 despite missing some games.
His batting average ballooned to .353 by the end of the summer with nine doubles, a triple, a home run and 31 RBIs
“Trey had a really solid year,” Grenz said. “He showed steady improvement throughout the year and was definitely a catalyst for our offense.”
Ben Reinker – Second team All-Conference
Reinker finished one of four Cubs hitters with an average over .300 at .313.
He led the team in singles with 46, added 10 doubles and 31 RBIs, and finished with three wins and a pair of saves on the mound.
Jace Jarrett – Second team All-Conference
The versatile outfielder finished with the best fielding percentage for the Cubs at .976 while hitting .294 with 22 RBIs.
He was second on the team in triples with four, and finished 5-1 on the mound to end the season.
