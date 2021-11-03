The Yellowstone Quake took one of two games and three of four points from visiting Sheridan over the weekend, falling Friday night in a 2-1 overtime contest, and lighting up Sheridan 7-4 on Saturday night.
Jack Harris tied things up at 1-1 late in the third period Friday night on a power play goal to help send things into overtime.
Sheridan’s Nick Tigges managed to get one by Quake goalie Jarrett Perino at the 4:36 mark of the overtime period on a night that had seen Perino already stop 40 of 41 Sheridan shots on goal.
“Jarrett was good in the goal on Friday night, and Cole Eastman was good on Saturday night,” coach CJ Sweigart said. “Saturday was just the kind of game where they scored the first goal and we took control after that.”
After a Gustov Ostman goal tied things up 1-1 in the first period, Keegan Ferguson punched in his 11th goal of the season to put the Quake up 2-1. That was the first of three goals Ferguson posted on the night.
Gabe Coppo added a goal at the 16:41 mark to make it 3-1 Quake heading into the second period.
Ostman and Ferguson chipped in on the assists.
“I’d still like to see a little more killer instinct from our guys,” Sweigart said. “But at the end of the day winning a hockey game and putting up seven goals isn’t something to be too upset about.”
Ostman scored early in the third on an assist from Logan Brown to put the Quake up 4-1.
Ferguson capped off a good second period with a goal assisted by Harris and Brown to make it 5-2 heading into the third.
Sheridan scored on a power play goal in the third. Ferguson chalked up the hat trick with time running down on assists by Harris and Coppo.
Harris put one in the net after a Sheridan score with seconds remaining for the final 7-4 score.
The Quake will add a new player from the Palm Beach Typhoon junior hockey team this week as they head to Helena to take on the undefeated Bighorns on Friday and Saturday night.
“The Helena team can compete in any division in the league,” Sweigart said. “It will be a challenge, but having just one new player should help a lot with getting some guys a little rest.”
