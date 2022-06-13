The North squad left little doubt as to where the power lies in Wyoming High School football after the Shrine Bowl on Saturday in a 37-3 rout over the South, and Park County athletes left an indelible impression on the outcome.
Former Cody Broncs Jonny Williams, Daniel Gorman, Chaz Cowie and Drew Trotter ended up making plays all over the field in the 49th annual All-Star game.
Powell’s Toran Graham capped off a solid high school athletic career with a dominant performance, and Meeteetse’s Dace Bennett made his initial transition to 11-man from 6-man football as he heads north to suit up for Montana Western.
Trotter helped set the tone for the North offense in the opening quarter at wide receiver with a pair of big grabs that helped set the North up at the 1-yard line of the South, where its initial drive stalled on a big goal line stand.
That ended up being one of the few highlights for the South.
A long catch and run by Cowie on the North’s second possession helped set up a fourth and short it converted which eventually led to a touchdown to go up 7-0.
After a North interception, Trotter snagged a rocket from quarterback Sadler Smith of Jackson, reversed field and broke tackles for a 14-yard gain and a first down to help keep the drive alive.
Trotter then hauled in a one-handed grab early in the second quarter for his fourth catch of the game and nearly finished the play off in the endzone after a strong run and dive to the goal line.
“I was just having a good time, doing what my coaches asked me to do and just going wherever I was asked,” Trotter said. “Going into an All-Star game I was expecting it to be a close game and I was hoping it would be a close game. Those are more fun and more of a high-risk, high-reward type of thing.”
The North had little trouble punching it in for its second touchdown after Trotter’s catch to go up 14-0 in the second quarter.
Cowie secured the special teams stick and tackle on the kick off, and after another overwhelming defensive stand, he helped the offense with a 9-yard pickup to the South 15 which led to another score to put the North up 21-0.
After the South converted on a fake punt, Gorman darted into the backfield for a 2-yard tackle-for loss, and followed that up with a sack on third and 6 to force a punt.
Gorman was named Defensive Player of the Game after the smoke cleared.
“I didn’t really think I earned MVP,” Gorman said. “There were other guys that were just as deserving, like Toran Graham, but I am very honored and very grateful, especially since it’s for such a great cause..”
Trotter added another 14-yard catch and run with time winding down in the first half.
“It’s hard for offensive lineman to get recognition, but Jonny Williams played a great game on the line,” Trotter said. “We just marched up and down the field on (the South) thanks to them.”
Trotter was on pace for a Bowl record in the first half with five catches for 80 yards.
Gorman and the rest of the defense held the South to just 18-first half yards, and minus 9 yards on the ground.
“I just kept focused on what coach (Shawn) Allred would tell me to do and kept working,” Gorman said. “Plus it was very nice to just play defense. You get tired playing both ways.”
After the North defense stymied the South on its opening possession of the second half, Smith found Bennett on a crossing route that ended in a 20-yard gain after a face mask penalty on the tackle.
On the South’s next possession, Gorman was in on another big defensive stop, this time a turnover-on-downs after a failed fourth and one attempt.
That led to a 37-yard touchdown pass and catch from the North to make it 27-0 early in the third.
The South got on the board in the third with a field goal, but the North answered with another big defensive stop and touchdown, plus added a field goal in the fourth to make it 37-3 for a little revenge after last year’s 34-32 loss to the South.
“But this game is not about us, going to the Shriners Hospital was the real treat,” Gorman said. “Going there really humbles you and makes you think that we are only football players, it’s not the biggest thing in the world.”
Both teams visited Shriners Hospital, Salt Lake last Monday and saw firsthand where the funds go that are generated from the game, helping children with a variety of medical conditions get the specialized care they need regardless of their ability to pay.
“It was awesome to go to the hospital and see the reason we are doing all of this,” Trotter said. “To see those kids and their living conditions and see how they have adapted to get the most out of life. Every single one of those kids is happy and smiling and just wanting to have a good time.”
