The Broncs and Fillies skied to second place at the Pinedale Invitational over the weekend.
David Reed and Aspen Kalkowski had the top performances of the weekend with sixth place finishes in giant slalom.
Both teams were within striking distance of Jackson after Friday's GS, but were not able to close the gap on Saturday in slalom.
Kalkowski placed eighth and Catherine Lovera ninth for the Fillies in girls slalom, while Sterling Banks, Reed, and James Davis held down spots 7-9 respectively in the boys race.
On the bright side both team solidified their weekends on Saturday as the Fillies were able to fend off Natrona for second and the Broncs pulled out of third to easily cruise past Kelly Walsh for second.
Davis also took ninth in GS and Nicole Wagler placed eighth.
The Alpine teams will ski Thursday and Friday at Hogadon Basin Ski Area outside Casper, for a makeup race originally scheduled for last weekend, but delayed because of the frigid temperatures.
Pinedale Invitational team results
Boys
1. Jackson 148 (69, 79)
2. Cody 86 (40, 46)
3. Kelly Walsh 64 (41, 23)
4. Laramie 41 (21, 20)
5. Natrona 3 (0, 3)
6. Pinedale 0 (0, 0)
Girls
1. Jackson 139 (63, 76)
2. Cody 66 (34, 32)
3. Natrona 61 (32, 29)
4. Laramie 38 (17, 21)
5. Kelly Walsh 22 (16, 6)
6. Pinedale 16 (9, 7)
