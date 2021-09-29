If you ask for the secret to the early success of the Northwest College Lady Trappers volleyball team, coach Scott Keister answer with a question.
“Who knows?” Keister said about his squad who enters Friday’s 6 p.m. home matchup against Central Wyoming College with 16-3 record and a lot of confidence.
The Lady Trappers are on a two-game win streak after their toughest stretch so far of the season, losing road matches at perennially strong opponent Western Nebraska and Laramie County community colleges.
In its 16 wins, NWC has barely given up a set.
“I like the direction we are heading,” Keister said. “Last year we had a large freshmen class as we looked to change the culture from what was here before. We had some athletes making bad decisions before I got here.”
Now those freshmen he brought in last season are sophomores making good decisions on and off the floor.
He said they are more mature, physically stronger and making a big impact in every match.
After suffering through some injuries, outside hitter Baylee Peterson is back healthy and having a solid season.
Freshman middle blocker Sidney Parker is a threat at the net at 6 feet 1 inches tall.
Sophomore setter Jacie Walker been a standout as she continues to help her teammates get in the right position for kills, Keister said.
Sophomore Sabree Adams has been the beneficiary of those sets, helping lead the way at the net for NWC.
The conference season is underway, but prior to that the team had a break.
But there is never a break for Keister when it comes to scouting new talent. Last week, a trip to Cody was on tap for the Fillies’ matchup with Riverton.
“I’ll be there,” Keister said. “I’ll definitely be there recruiting.”
