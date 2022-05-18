The Cody Legion baseball team added two more road wins on Saturday to improve to 4-0 on the season.
The Cubs relied on solid pitching and defense to take down Riverton in extra innings 6-3 in game one, and pounded the Raiders at the plate 21-8 to walk away with the win in game two.
Jackson Schroeder terrorized Riverton hitters in his first start on the mound this season in game one. He went five innings, gave up three hits and struck out in 11 in a dominant performance.
“I tried to stick with my fastball, which is my best pitch, but when I needed to throw a curve ball I sure did,” Schroeder said. “The majority of the time I was around the zone, which is good.”
Riverton tied things up 3-3 in the bottom of the sixth after Schroeder was pulled early.
The Raiders nearly ended game one in regulation in the bottom of the seventh, but a deep shot to the outfield was tracked down by Wyatt Carlson, who tossed it quickly back in to Ty Peterson at second.
Peterson then threw a dart to catcher Jace Jarrett at home to tag the runner for out number two and help send the game into extra innings.
“Wyatt did a good job of knocking it down in the outfield, made a good throw to Ty and it was a great relay,” Jarrett said. “It was bang-bang. It was pretty close.”
Ben Reinker hit a two-run single in the eighth to help the Cubs to the 6-3 win.
“We got battle-tested in that first game, which is good,” coach Bart Grenz said. “It was a close game. The kids faced a little adversity and hung in there like champs.”
Schroeder finished with a home run, a pair of RBIs and scored twice in the win.
Jarrett got the nod on the mound in a game-two offensive explosion for the Cubs.
The blowout was a little closer to start things out as the Raiders used a big second inning to take a 6-3 lead.
The Cubs led 11-8 with two innings to go before outscoring Riverton 10-0 to end the game.
Schroeder and Dominic Phillips each posted three-run home runs.
“I felt like we started a little slow at the plate, but as the games progressed we got that timing down,” Schroeder said. “It’s early in the year and it’s hard to get that timing down. We haven’t had a whole lot of live at bats, but definitely later in the day we got on them.”
Wyatt Carlson finished 5-of-5 at the plate and Jarrett got some much needed exposure on the hill and will take that experience into Jackson this weekend.
“I got a little nervous,” Jarrett said. “I was feeling good in the bullpen. I just have to play a little more loose, just not think about things as much.”
The arms and bats will get tested this weekend in the Jackson tournament as the Cubs will play four games in two days.
Cody will play Rock Springs on Saturday afternoon and Jackson later that evening.
On Sunday, the Cubs start with a matchup against Gallatin Valley at 10 a.m. and finish off the weekend versus Powell later in the afternoon.
“It will be good for us to step into that and play four games,” Grenz said. “I think the older kids will have to lead the younger kids, but I think we are ready for it. We’ve seen a lot of good things so far and that’s a positive thing for us.”
