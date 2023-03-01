It was going to be an uphill battle for the Meeteetse girls basketball team at the 1A West Regional, and that hill ended up a little too steep as the Lady ’Horns fell in a pair of games against their southwest counterparts to end the season.
Cokeville took down Meeteetse 65-22 on Thursday to start the tournament. Saratoga then got away with a 45-25 victory as the Lady ’Horns season ended a little earlier than they hoped in Lander.
“We went down early and got there on Tuesday to beat the storm,” coach Ty Myers said. “We came out after sitting around for two days and didn’t have our best showing against Coke-ville.”
Meeteetse struggled out of the gate against the No. 1 seeded Cokeville, trying to find any kind of answers against a stubborn Lady Panther press.
Sami Cooley found a little success in the first quarter, knocking down a pair of free throws to pull the Lady ’Horns to within eight at 12-4 midway through the opening frame, but Coke-ville started out strong from the stripe themselves.
“We got into a little foul trouble early,” Myers said. “Cokeville isn’t the typical Cokeville team we’ve seen in the past, but they are still a pretty good team.”
Down 24-14 heading into the second quarter, Kayla Horsen stopped and popped from 15 feet after a steal to make it 24-6 Cokeville.
Horsen finished off another steal, and Gabbi Bolli laid one in for the Lady ’Horns to cut into the lead, but the Lady Panthers answered right away with a shot from deep to stretch the lead to 31-10.
Cokeville went on a big run to end the first half and kept that up in the second, outscoring the Lady ’Horns 19-2 to start the third quarter.
A Meeteetse steal from Ashlee Allen led to a Sami Cooley bucket to end the scoring drought for the Lady ’Horns in the third, but again the Lady Panthers answered to stretch the lead to 52-15 midway through the third.
“We have a team of inexperienced girls who were going into a regional tournament that hardly any them had any experience with,” Myers said. “We played a season with a lot of adversity, and basically had seven girls who quit playing basketball in middle school or had never played basketball at all.”
Cooley drained a shot to end the third frame and started the second with a make from the charity stripe, but the Lady Panthers went on another run to go up 61-20 midway through the fourth.
Bolli ended up forcing another steal and Allen took it to the hole for a bucket, but the Lady Panthers would go on to earn the 43-point win.
“After that game I just kind of said ‘Let’s go in tomorrow against Saratoga and let it be a personal choice,’” Myers said. “I asked them, ‘What they can do better?’ Make it a personal choice about what you can do to improve and they came out and had a strong first quarter against Saratoga.”
The Lady ’Horns ended up having a strong first half against Saratoga, and Cooley started out a strong second half with a triple from the top of the key to help pull Meeteetse to within 13 at 27-14 early in the third frame.
Cooley followed that up with a strong post move and score to pull the Lady ’Horns to within nine at 29-20 with 3:30 to go in the third, but picked up her fifth foul with a minute to go to end her season.
Jayci Ervin picked up her fourth foul just before the final frame as Saratoga started to pull away.
“You have to break it down from a coaching perspective,” Myers said. “You have to look at the little things they did to improve, and they did those things. They came in every day and gave me two hours of hard practice every day, and even though we gave up a few quarters in games they played their hardest for 32 minutes every time out.”
Hallie Ogden finished her senior season with a strong fourth quarter for the Lady ’Horns as she scored four straight to end the game, but it wasn’t enough as Saratoga walked away with the 20-point win.
Cokeville would go on to win the regional tournament in a tight 54-52 win over Burlington.
“I am proud of every one of these girls,” Myers said. “They went out and represented themselves and their school very well.”
