Two Cody Alpine skiers represented Wyoming at the Western U.S. High School Championships on March 10-11.
Cody High schoolers Logan Ross and Adaya Whitelock skied for Team Wyoming at the race that took place at Mt. Hood in Oregon.
“The competition was really hard,” Whitelock said. “But most of all it was amazing getting to watch them, and it’s just kind of crazy to me that I could compete with them.”
The racers were chosen by how they finished in the Wyoming Alpine State Championship.
“The top 12 boys and girls are invited to participate in the western regional race,” coach Rick Stonehouse said. “Over the last few years, this has been held in California and Nevada. This year, approximately 20 racers represented Wyoming and skied against similar teams from Colorado, Nevada, Minnesota, and Oregon.”
Ross made his second trip to the regional, finishing 27th in slalom and 30th in giant slalom.
“I felt good about my finishes. We were competing against many teams that would train about 10 months of the year, so it was exciting to place in the middle of them,” he said. “I think slalom was my better race, and I feel I’m a little more comfortable there. It helped me ‘release the beast,’ so to speak.”
Whitelock finished 22nd in slalom and 61st in giant slalom.
“It was just awesome to have a chance to make it that far,” Whitelock said of competing.
She felt good about her races but said there’s always room for improvement.
“I definitely had a better slalom race,” she added. “It probably was some of my best races all year. And for GS, I had a little mistake at the top, but I think I finished it well.”
Ross said the courses weren’t what they’re used to skiing in Wyoming
“They were much less fluid, requiring more thought,” he added. “They were also using full-size 30 mm gates, where we usually hover around 27 mm. This changed the feel of the courses because the gates would rebound harder and quicker.”
It was the third time Cody athletes had competed at the regional event, also participating in 2022 and 2020. Ross was part of last year’s group that went to Nevada.
“At Mt. Rose, just outside of Reno where the championships were held last year, the snow was almost ‘bulletproof’ and it was 50 degrees and sunny all three days,” he said. “This year at Mt. Hood, we got around 10-18 inches during the first day of the race and the training day before. The temperature was still warm for snow, so it made for a mashed-potatoes kind of snow.”
