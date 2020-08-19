Despite cancellations made to other local races in the spring and summer, the show will go on when it comes to the Buffalo Bill Cody Races.
The half marathon and 10K races that meander through the Cody area are still slated for Sept. 19.
Janie Curtis, RunCodyWY race director, said the typical attendance numbers and natural social distancing involved with her races lend to having a safe event.
“I’m really looking and listening at what other people are doing, how people are feeling in our community,” Curtis said. “I’m keeping my fingers crossed, but I definitely want to do what is in the best interest of our community.”
The 10K race offers an excellent opportunity for first-time runners and walkers to dip their toes into a road race experience.
Curtis said first-time participants can start training by walking certain distances. From there, they can build up to a moderate jog and quicken their pace.
“Even if you’re just walking that’s a great thing in itself,” Curtis said.
Advantage Rehab is hosting a training program for the Buffalo Bill 10K called Runner’s Advantage. RA provides weekly training suggestions, instruction and prizes for participants. Check out the Runner’s Advantage page on Facebook for more information.
Curtis said the start line may be staggered to help with distancing measures. Volunteers will be wearing masks and runners will be encouraged to wear masks when they are not running. Hand sanitizer will be available in City Park and both races will have cupless aid stations.
There will be cash prizes for male and female finishers in each race. All runners will get a free milkshake from Annie’s Soda Saloon and, if of legal age, a free beer.
Other races
Curtis will be hosting two trail-run style races this fall that are designed for all ability levels.
She said trail runs often bring a new group of people out of the woodwork for an activity that is easier on your body than a run on pavement and provides a more scenic experience.
“When (runners) opened up to that, they’re extremely excited,” she said.
After a four-year hiatus Curtis will be reigniting the Meeteetse Absaroka Challenge mountain run, the brainchild of John Fernandez, former director of the Meeteetse Recreation District.
“All levels of people did it and abilities, it was always really fun,” Curtis said.
This remote, all-terrain-style race will feature 15K and 5K divisions that start from the Timber Creek Ranger Station. The 15K lives up to the race’s title, offering a challenge traveling up and down steep Absaroka descents, through geological wonders and along a sometimes less-than-visible trail. Runners in the 15K are encouraged to wear gloves as the last quarter-mile features a 1,000-foot vertical drop through a scree field.
“It was always this epic kind of trail run that people would get lost on, people would fall and bleed,” Curtis said with a laugh.
In contrast, Curtis said the 5K race is much tamer, mostly a flat out-and-back jaunt along a two-track road. It is a run catering to runners of all levels or those who would like to walk. She said many children ran the MAC 5K in the past, but she views it as a great entry-level race for all ages.
“Especially people that have never run trails before, that 5K is a really great opportunity to get out there and see what they’re like without having to commit to the distance,” she said.
Only the 15K race will feature a light aid station so runners are highly encouraged to bring their own water or electrolytes.
On Oct. 10, Curtis will host The Hunt Trail Race, with 1-mile, 6-mile and 16-mile trail runs. As the name suggests, it is a hunting-themed event, with hunter orange clothing required to participate and a prize for best outfit. The Hunt will start from the Cody Archery Range and travel the hills surrounding the facility.
The race was originally scheduled for last April, but due to COVID-19 concerns was delayed. A virtual version of the event was held with 65 participants.
“I’ve been trying to get away from these races during hunting season, but it didn’t work out this year,” Curtis said, laughing. “Maybe next year it will be a spring race.”
A race scheduled for the second weekend of October in Wyoming can bring just about any kind of weather, and Curtis suggests dressing in layers.
“That’s kind of a fun element, too,” she said.
Although the 1-mile may seem easy on the surface, the first half of the race is a steep hill climb.
There will be one aid station for the 6-mile and three stations for the 16-mile races. All aid stations will be cupless, meaning runners are responsible for carrying their own bottle or hydration pack.
Bear spray is highly recommended for both The Hunt and MAC races. Participants will receive free T-shirts in the Buffalo Bill and Hunt races, while MAC runners will get a sweatshirt.
All of the races will have an after party.
