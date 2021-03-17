An inaugural season for any sport holds a special historical significance and this year’s high school softball season in Cody will be no different.
“They were like, ‘when you first step onto the field this is going to be the first game for high school softball,’” sophomore infielder Ava Wollschlager said. “They’re like, ‘no pressure,’ but it’s a lot of pressure.”
Many of the girls who petitioned before the Cody School Board for approval to facilitate their sport nearly two years ago are now members of this year’s team. Wollschlager said even the team’s first practice last Monday had a momentous feel.
“I never believed that (softball being approved) was going to happen,” she said. “Now it’s actually here.”
The Fillies are a young team with only three upperclassmen making up its 19 members, but are also a team with legitimate playing experience.
Although there have been no prior softball playing opportunities in Cody for girls older than 14, a few of the older girls, like senior infielder Ally Schroeder, have continued pursuing their sport with teams in other communities.
“(But) playing with your friends makes it that much more fun,” Schroeder said.
The team has a talented young core with players including Ellie Ungrund, and Ava and Violet Wollschlager, who are fresh off winning a 14U state championship with the Cody Pride last summer and play on softball teams year round.
“I can tell they’re a little more experienced, they’re very calm, they’re confident,” coach Chad Smith said.
Ungrund and Violet Wollschlager will likely be the team’s key pitchers, while Morgan Evans, Ava Wollschlager, Schroeder, Jayma Tuttle, Ava Meier, Taydon Schoening, and Mackenzie Brown should provide a nice offensive balance at bat.
Smith already has some experience ushering in new programs. He helped start the Cody Pride softball program in 2006, and coached softball teams in 2007, 2008 and 2010.
“It’s gone into the things these girls have done and the success they’ve had,” Smith said of the Pride program. “I thought, what a great opportunity to get back into it.”
He said one of their most important undertakings for the team will be developing a cohesive identity, as the girls have played on many different travel teams.
“Just getting and being comfortable with their teammates. It’s just team building,” he said.
A team’s chemistry can not only help with their performance on the field.
“I just remember if we ever did really good in a game we were really pumped up and had a lot of energy,” Violet Wollschlager said. “I think we all just need to bond together so we get along.”
Cody will face teams in southern Wyoming that have been continuously playing together on 16U and 18U teams and feature pitchers who hurl faster than 70 MPH. But Smith said he likes the Fillies’ chances in conference play and against similar-sized foes, and said he expects the team to finish with an above .500 record. The top four of six teams in each conference make the state tournament after the 14-game regular season.
“We can definitely compete against schools like Gillette and towns like that,” Ava Wollschlager said.
A few of the Cody girls who are also playing on a club team right now got a sneak preview of their competition to come in a 16U tournament in Colorado earlier this month, and Ava Wollschlager got experience playing against 18U players last fall.
“They were good but they weren’t much better than us,” she said. “If we really work hard we can win state.”
Cody is scheduled to open its season March 26 at Worland. The Fillies home opener is April 9 against Green River at the East Sheridan softball fields.
