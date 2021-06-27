The Cody Legion baseball team took a close 2-1 win over the World Showcase team on Sunday in the final game of the Lions Wood Bat Tournament.
The Cubs finished the tournament 3-2 and are now 27-14 overall.
The game would be a pitching duel, and while the Colts outhit the Cubs 8-2, Cody took advantage of eight walks during the game.
A hit batter and single in the first gave the World team its lone run of the game. However, the Colts managed to get runners on in every inning but the sixth.
A hit batter and three straight walks for Cody in the third tied the game and in the fourth Cody took the lead with two walks and a Colt error.
Jack Schroeder pitching a complete game, giving up one run on eight hits and striking out five.
At the plate Wyatt Carlson went 1-1 and Tyler Grenz 1-3.
