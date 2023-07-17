The Cody Legion baseball team wrapped up the regular season with doubleheaders against Casper and Powell last week.
The Cubs swept Casper on Wednesday, getting some revenge after falling to the Drillers earlier in the season. Friday on senior night, the Cubs fell to the Pioneers.
“It was a bittersweet moment for sure,” senior Jack Schroeder said. “I wish we would’ve got two wins there, but now we’re focused for the postseason and hopefully will make a big run.”
Cody finished second in conference at 8-4 and is 31-19-1 overall. The Cubs play at the District Tournament in Lovell this weekend.
“We need to come out and be focused from the get go, and make sure that we play as a team and play for each other rather than for ourselves,” senior Dominic Phillips said.
Cody 10, Casper 5
Multi-base hits helped power the Cubs past Casper in the first game on Wednesday.
“Offensively, we saw a lot more strikes and had a really good approach at the plate,” coach Beau White said. “We had a couple of big hits in key moments of the game that stretched the lead and gave our pitchers confidence to challenge their hitters in the late innings.”
Cody started things with a triple in the first by Trey Schroeder and home run by Jack Schroeder to center. Phillips had a double in the inning as well.
The Cubs scored two more in the second on a fielder’s choice and double by Jack Schroeder. In the third, an error, fielder’s choice and passed ball made it 7-0.
Jack Schroeder hit his second home run of the game in the fourth to center.
“I didn’t know they were going out,” he said of both. “The wind was blowing in, so I thought they both would hit the fence.”
Singles by Phillips and Ben Reinker, and a double by Wyatt Carlson made it 9-0 and the Cubs final run came when Carlson stole home.
The Drillers scored two in the fifth and three in the seventh.
Cody finished with 11 hits. Jack Schroeder went 3-for-4, Carlson and Myles Bailey 2-2 and Phillips 2-4.
Trey Schroeder earned the win, giving up two runs on eight hits through five innings. Bailey pitched two innings and gave up three runs on three hits.
“The defense played phenomenal,” Jack Schroeder said. “We made the routine plays and stayed within ourselves. It also helps when both Treys are pounding the strike zone.”
Cody 9, Casper 1
A six-run fourth powered the Cubs past the Drillers in the second game.
In the inning, Ben Reinker hit a single and advanced on a sac bunt by Eli Johnston. Cody loaded the bases and scored two on a single by Trey Schroeder. Jack Schroeder then hit a double to push two more across the plate. That was followed by a triple by Phillips to make it 7-1. The final run came in on a ground out.
“We were seeing the ball well,” Jack Schroeder said. “I just tried to stick to my approach the whole time and hoped good things would happen.”
Casper scored the first run in the top of the first, but Cody took the lead in the bottom of the frame, scoring on a fielder’s choice and steal of home.
Cody loaded the bases in the fifth with singles by Reinker and Johnston and a walk. A second walk scored the run.
Reinker went 4-4 and Trey Schroeder 2-3.
Trey Thomasson went all seven innings, giving up one run on one hit.
“We had a couple of good pitching performances against Casper,” White said. “Our defense played well behind our pitchers when they put the ball in play.”
Powell 6, Cody 0
A no-hitter by Brock Johnson helped Powell to a 6-0 win in the first game Friday.
Jack Schroeder earned a walk to be the lone Cub to reach base.
“Brock is obviously a great pitcher, and he’s hard to hit off of, but I don’t think we were mentally focused the first game,” Phillips said.
The Pioneers put up one in the second and fourth, but brought in four in the fifth, where they hit four singles.
Reinker earned the loss, going 4 1/3 innings and giving up six runs on seven hits. William Duke went 2 2/3 innings and allowed no runs or hits.
“I thought Ben did a really good job of limiting their offense,” White said. “He was able to pitch his way out of a couple of jams and kept us in the game. Offensively, we just could not get anything going.”
Powell 16, Cody 11
In a high-scoring second game, Cody sent seven pitchers to the mound. The Cubs held an early lead but fell behind in the later innings.
“In the second game, we were able to put together hits and score runs in several innings,” White said. “But we gave away too many free passes, and that hurt us.”
A triple by Trey Schroeder and single by Jack Schroeder scored one for Cody in the first as they trailed 2-1.
After the first two batters in the second were outs, Eli Johnston started a rally with a single. It was followed by a single by Jace Jarrett and double by Trey Schroeder. An intentional walk of Jack Schroeder loaded the bases and then Phillips blasted a grand slam to center to make it 6-3.
“I knew I hit it well, but I wasn’t sure if it was going to go out or not,” he said. “It felt awesome to hit that and gain some momentum.”
Powell regained the lead in the third and was up 8-3, but the Cubs took it back in the bottom of the inning. Duke hit a single, followed by a homer by Jarrett to center to tie the game. An error and triple by Jack Schroeder scored another run and a single by Phillips made it 10-8.
The Pioneers tied it in the fifth. Cody’s final run of the game came in the fifth on a double by Jack Schroeder.
Powell scored four in the sixth and two in the seventh.
Cody finished with 14 hits. Jack Schroeder went 3-4, Trey Schroeder and Jarrett 3-5, and Phillips 2-4.
Easton Hartley started the game, giving up four runs on seven hits through 2 innings. Kaiden Kondelis allowed three runs on one hit through 1/3 of an inning. Bailey pitched 1/3 of an inning and allowed one run on two hits. Duke then pitched 2 1/3 innings and gave up three runs on three hits. Phillips took the loss, giving up three runs on two hits through 1 inning. Jarrett pitched 2/3 of an inning and allowed two runs on two hits. Johnston closed out the game, giving up one hit through 1/3 of an inning.
“We were allowing too many free passes as a team that we couldn’t have, so really we were just trying to find someone who could throw strikes and get outs,” Phillips said.
