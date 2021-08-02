The players shared their thoughts on some of the memorable moments from the Wyoming A Legion baseball state tournament.
“My most memorable moment was definitely the semifinal game against Cheyenne. The whole game was pretty close and intense. And coming back to end up walking it off in the eighth was something I’ll never forget.” Tristan Blatt
“The first game against Cheyenne, it was probably the best game we played. It was memorable because we were down and came back to get into the championship.”
Ethan Johnston
“Tristan Blatt hitting the game-tying home run in our third game is the most memorable moment. It was amazing. Two outs and he had no strikes left to give. It was really special and one of the most amazing things I’ve ever seen. Big players come through in big moments and I don’t think I’ll ever forget him hitting that home run.” Devyn Engdahl
“The first game against Cheyenne was by far the most exciting game of the season. It showed what we can do as a team and the fight we have in us. It was great to see some of the younger guys stepping up and that’s something we will always remember.” Tyler Grenz
“My most memorable moment from the tournament was just hanging out with the boys, having fun and beating Devyn at UFC.” Jack Schroeder
“My favorite of the tournament was the last pitch of the championship game when Tyler struck out the batter to win. It was a relief and it showed that all of our hard work had paid off.” Dominic Phillips
“The first Cheyenne game went back and forth and it really showed how we could handle adversity, especially when we were down three in the bottom of the seventh with two outs and Tristan Blatt hit the three-run homer to tie. And then an inning later Ethan Johnston drove me in from second for the win. It was a true team effort and showed that we can handle ourselves under pressure.” Grady McCarten
“My favorite moment was when Tristan hit the three-run homer against Cheyenne, it showed that we could compete and would beat them.” Trey Thomasson
“My favorite moment was winning the state title. It was awesome to go back-to-back and having new guys there to experience that was cool.” Wyatt Carlson
“Winning state was my favorite moment because it was an awesome experience to win and was a very fun tournament.” Trey Schroeder
“My favorite part was when Tristan hit his home run to tie the game against Cheyenne. It was really hype and it gave us the confidence we needed to win the tournament.” Chance Moss
“It was fun to be able to play with an older group of guys and to be able to experience winning a state championship.” Jace Jarrett
“It felt great to just do my part to help the team. Even though it wasn’t much, it still felt really good to know I played in a game in the state tournament and helped contribute to shutting out Powell.” Ben Reinker
“It’s a lot of fun just to be around the team and it was awesome to get in a play. I was just happy that I got the opportunity to go with the team and be around them.” Eli Johnston
“It was good. I was excited to get to go in and be a part of the tournament.” Ty Peterson
