Solid hitting by the Cody Legion baseball team Sunday, led to a sweep of visiting Laurel. The Cubs are now 9-10 overall.
Cody 11, Laurel 1
The Cubs scored in every inning in the first game on its way to a 10-run rule victory in the fifth.
Laurel scored one in the first, but Cody took the lead in the bottom of the frame on singles by Ethan Johnston and Jared Grenz, a ground out and passed ball.
In the third, three walks a hit batter, sac bunt by Chance Moss and passed ball scored two more.
After adding a run in the third, Cody's highest-scoring inning came in the fourth inning on three walks, a passed ball, double by Engdahl and single by Jack Schroeder scored four.
Needing two runs in the fifth, the Cubs first two batters walked, advanced on a sac bunt by Grady McCarten and scored on an error to end the game.
Cody finished with four hits. Johnston went 1-1, and Jared Grenz, Engdahl and Schroeder 1-2.
Blatt earned the win, giving up no runs on two hits through 4 innings. Cody Phillips pitched 2/3 of an inning in the start, giving up on run on no hits. Jared Grenz threw one pitch in the fifth.
Cody 14, Laurel 5
Laurel scored on run in the first inning, but Cody put up four in the bottom of the frame. Johnston hit a single and Jared Grenz a home run to center to give Cody the lead. A single by Blatt was followed by a double by Engdahl to make it 3-1. A single by Hayden Bronnenberg scored the Cubs fourth run.
In the second, Cody loaded the bases on a walk and singles by Johnston and Jared Grenz. Blatt then hit a grand slam to left field.
Four hits in the third helped score four runs for Laurel to make it 8-5.
A double by Jared Grenz and ground out scored a run in the fourth, and then in the fifth with double outs, the Cubs loaded the bases when Cody Phillips was hit by a pitch, a double by Johnston and walk. Two more walks and hit batter scored three. The final run scored on a wild pitch.
A walk, hit batter and single by Grenz scored the Cubs final run in the sixth.
The Cubs had 12 hits. Jared Grenz went 4-4, Johnston 3-5 and Blatt 2-4.
Logan McLeod pitched 6 innings, giving up five runs on 10 hits. Johnston threw 1 inning and allowed no runs on no hits.
