The Yellowstone Yeti U18 team rebounded over the weekend to earn a pair of wins against Pinedale after falling in two games to Jackson.
The Jackson varsity team currently sits first in the High School A Division, and after the weekend splint, the Yeti (4-6) are in second place in the B division behind undefeated Laramie.
On Friday, Jackson took down the Yeti 11-1. On Saturday morning, Jackson walked away with a 7-0 victory.
Saturday night, the Yeti scored in every period in a 4-2 win over Pinedale.
On Sunday morning, the Yeti jumped out to a big 4-0 lead in the first period and went on to win 11-3.
Jack Anderson scored the lone goal in the two matchups with the loaded Jackson squad.
But after Pinedale opened up with an early goal on Saturday night, the Yeti reeled off four consecutive goals to go up 4-1.
Preston Mushlock got the Yeti on the board on an unassisted goal at the 13:05 mark of the first period.
Beau Burlingame then found Jackson Asay for a score less than 2 minutes later to put the Yeti up for good.
Asay returned the favor 20 seconds into the second period as he found Burlingame for a goal to make it 3-1 Yeti.
Asay added his second goal in the third to put the Yeti up 4-1 on an assist by Evan Owen before Pinedale added a late goal for the 4-2 Yellowstone win.
Zach Magargal stopped 26 of 28 Pinedale’s shots in the net.
The Yeti outplayed Pinedale from the drop of the puck on Sunday morning, as two Yellowstone players finished with hat tricks in the 11-3 rout.
Eli Woodring found the back of the net less than a minute into the first period, and Keegan Hicswa scored the first of his three goals at the 9:51 mark to put the Yeti up 2-0 as Yellowstone dominated most of the action.
Kyler Hall added a score at the 12:06 mark on his way to the hat trick to put the Yeti up 3-0, and Mushlock finished off the period with a power play goal and the Yeti rolling with a 4-0 lead heading into the second period.
Pinedale got on the board early in the second period to pull to within 4-1, but Jack Anderson added a power play goal moments later, and Hicswa found the back of the net less than a minute after that. Asay then punched in an unassisted goal at the 6:47 mark to make it 7-1 as the Yeti poured in three goals in less than 3 minutes.
Heil added a pair of goals to cap off the hat trick in the third, and Hicswa got one by the Pinedale goalie on a power play to help the Yeti to the 11-3 win.
Aspen Alexander had a solid morning in the net for the Yeti, sending back 24 of 27 Pinedale attempts.
The Yeti return to the ice against the Casper JV for a pair of matchups Dec. 2-3.
They are back at Riley Arena for a weekend series with Gillette on Dec. 10-11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.