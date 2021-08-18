Win, lose or draw, America’s past-time is more than box scores and batting averages. There’s the idea that seasons and careers are marathons, not races. At its core, baseball is about determination.
Justin Lundvall, coach of the 10U American Legion All Star team, feels his team has that in spades.
While the team might not have played as well as coach Lundvall would have hoped, the boys learned some valuable lessons.
“All of them are willing to listen and learn,” he said. “We battled through.”
The Cody Minors went 1-1 in pool play defeating Powell and losing to Riverton. In the single elimination tournament Cody was up against host Rock Springs and ended up losing to the host, who went on to win the district tournament.
As great as winning is, President of the American Legion Baseball Booster Club Donny Anderson thinks there are things just as important. He considers it a character-building activity as opposed to an athletic endeavor.
“It teaches kids about failure and success,” said Anderson. While some children may have to be alternatives to the starting lineup, “your at-bat counts to us,” he said.
Children will need to learn these values on their own, regardless if they’ve had their hands held or not.
“We need each other,” said Lundvall. “We can’t do a lot of things in life without teamwork.”
