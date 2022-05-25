Like its varsity counterparts, the Cody girls JV soccer team also had a successful season and finished 10-1-2 overall.
“This year’s JV team was awesome to work with from a coaching perspective,” coach Whit McLeod said. “They were coachable and worked well together as a team. They always competed aggressively and played hard as a team.”
An example of their teamwork was the fact the Fillies often had to change up tactical formations when they played down as far as player numbers were concerned. Normally in soccer you play with 11. But Cody had games of 7 versus 7, 8 versus 8 and 9 versus 9, which requires flexibility and creativity as a coach and player, McLeod said.
“This team thrived in that environment, often playing formations they had never heard of such as a 2-3-2 or a 3-2-2 depending on who was available to play in each game,” he added.
Cody’s lone loss was against 4A Sheridan.
“We played a short game and used some of their players, so it was more like an informal scrimmage,” McLeod said.
The team was made up of Manon Desquesses, Katherine Dewey, Sage Ellsbury, Kaitlin Ennist, Kennedy Fiddler, Josey Lemburg, Miah McCarten, Kathryn Nelson, Sophia Radakovich, Ellie Wassink, Natalie Wenke and Avery Williams.
“They improved in communication, passing and foundational skills throughout the season,” McLeod said. “I was honored to be their coach this year.”
The top scorers for Cody were Wassink, Ennist and Desquesses. Wassink and Fiddler led the team in assists.
