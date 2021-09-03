Former Cody Cubs baseball player Jared Grenz kept his skills fresh over the summer, playing in the Power Summer Collegiate League in Palm Springs, Calif.
During the month-long season, Grenz and his teammates trained at a former Major League Baseball facility, surrounded by palm trees and desert vistas as far as the eye could see.
“It was hot,” he said.
For Grenz, it was a critical time to get back to his “A” game, still recovering from the labrum surgery he had the past fall. He batted .176 with six hits and seven walks in 15 games.
“I’m just trying to not rush into it,” he said. “Just kind of getting everything going again with live pitching.
Grenz played for the Palm Springs Chill, which went 8-7-3 during the season. He batted 1-for-3 in their first round playoff win.
He said the quality of play in the league with NCAA players of all levels was high. Since its inception in 2018, the PSCL has produced several MLB draft picks.
Grenz, who is entering his sophomore season at Div. II Colorado Mesa University, will now start fall ball, a crucial proving ground for any college player before embarking on the long spring season.
Fellow 2019 Cody High graduate and college baseball player Heston Williams played with the amateur level Yankton Tappers ball club in South Dakota this past summer.
“Overall it was a great experience,” he said.
The Tappers had a solid season, winning their regular season league and advancing to the South Dakota Class A state tournament. Williams pitched for the Tappers throughout the season and got the start in their July 4 game, throwing a complete game, 10 strikeout effort in their win.
Williams is playing baseball at NAIA school Mount Marty University in Yankton. This past season, Williams had a 3.60 ERA in seven appearances on the mound, striking out 10 across 15 innings. Mount Marty finished the season 29-19 and went 1-2 at itsconference tournament.
