The cowboys from the Cowboy State showed off for the more than 1,800 fans who came to the opening night of the 2020 Cody Stampede. Cole Reiner posted the top score of the evening in any rough stock event with an 86 in bareback riding.
Reiner rode the horse named Ace of Spades two years ago in the college finals. That experience helped give him an edge.
“He kind of won the fight last time,” the Kaycee native said. “This time, I kind of knew what was coming. I knew it was going to be a fistfight the whole way through and that’s what it was.”
Chet Johnson made it look easy from his saddle on a horse named Sue City Sue, posting an 85.5 from the back of the mare.
“That horse is one that we all want,” the Douglas native said. “They win a lot of money on that horse. When I got the stock callbacks, I was so excited and knew I had a really good chance of doing something here. That’s a horse we all dream about getting on.”
The pandemic has made it harder on rodeo cowboys, and it meant a lot to the Wyomingites to be able to compete with home-field advantage.
“It’s our livelihoods,” Reiner said. “This crowd loves it and we love it. So, for them to be able to put it on and let us compete is huge.”
“For Cody to step out and take this risk and do it, it’s huge for us,” Johnson said. “All the cowboys are so happy with Cody right now, it’s not even funny.”
Night One Results:
Bareback riding: 1. Cole Reiner, 86 points on Frontier Rodeo's Ace Of Spades; 2. Tyler Berghuis, 85.5; 3. Craig Wisehart, 84; 4. Austin Foss, 83.5; 5. Hunter Carter, 82; 6. Mason Clements, 80.5.
Steer wrestling: 1. Ben Kilburg, 3.6 seconds; 2. (tie) Stockton Graves, Jace Melvin and Nick Guy, 4.2 each; 5. Blake Mindemann, 4.3; 6. Stetson Jorgensen, 4.4.
Team roping: 1. Erich Rogers/Paden Bray, 4.8 seconds; 2. Chase Massengill/Lane Siggins, 4.9; 3. (tie) Cory Kidd V/Clay Futrell and Clay Tryan/Jake Long, 5.1 each; 5. (tie) Jeff Flenniken/Tyler Worley and Tate Kirchenschlager/Ross Ashford, 5.3 each.
Saddle bronc: 1. Chet Johnson, 85.5 points on Mo Betta Rodeo's Sue City Sue; 2. Tyler Corrington, 81.5; 3. (tie) Logan Cook and Cort Scheer, 80 each; 5. Allen Boore, 77.5; 6. (tie) Cody DeMoss and Parker Kempfer, 76.5 each.
Breakaway roping: 1. Cora Borman, 2.80 seconds; 2. Ceri Ward, 3.20; 3. Hannah Lee, 12.70; no other qualified runs.
Tie-down roping: 1. West Smith, 8.0 seconds; 2. Tyson Durfey, 8.3; 3. Blake Ash, 8.5; 4. Rial Englehart, 8.6; 5. Blane Cox, 8.7; 6. Jake Hannum, 8.9.
Barrel racing: 1. Lacinda Rose, 18.00 seconds; 2. Jessica Routier, 18.10; 3. Jamie Chaffin, 18.19; 4. Carla Beckett, 18.35; 5. Taryn Boxleitner, 18.39; 6. Cayla Small, 18.97.
Bull riding: 1. Chase Dougherty, 85 points on Frontier Rodeo's No. 4074; 2. J.W. Harris, 82; 3. Creek Young, 77; no other qualified rides.
