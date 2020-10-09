The Cody Broncs football team is no longer undefeated.
The No. 2 Broncs fell 21-14 to No. 5 Star Valley on the road Friday.
Cody (5-1) staged a valiant comeback with a Caleb Pryor touchdown late in the fourth but it would not be enough. The Broncs got the ball back with 56 seconds remaining with a chance to tie or win but could only bring the ball to the 35-yard line before time expired.
The Broncs struggled to find offensive momentum for most of the night against a bigger sized Braves team.
Star Valley (2-5) scored first on a 1-yard JaAren Smith rush after completing a 34-yard reception on the previous play.
At 10:08 in the second, Jackson Gail fumbled the ball after a completed reception to return Star Valley the ball.
Lane Oesch scored on the ensuing drive on a 3-yard pitch at 7:53 to give the Braves a 14-0 lead after the PAT, completing a six play, 50 yard drive.
Jack Schroeder returned the ensuing kickoff 37 yards to set the Broncs up at their 47. But the Broncs would only make it to the 32-yard line after turning it over on downs.
Cody got one more chance before the half but ended up punting it away.
Star Valley finished the first half with 190 yards while the Broncs only had 56.
Pryor was 5-for-5 with 21 passing yards.
Remy Broussard led the Broncs at the half with 15 all-purpose yards.
Oesh scored his second touchdown on a 5-yard rush at 4:49 in the third, capping off 16 play, 60-yard drive to make it 21-0.
The Broncs finally got on the scoreboard with 1 second remaining in the third when Schroeder took a direct snap for a 2-yard rushing touchdown. Star Valley made the Broncs earn every play on the 12 play, 80-yard drive. It was Cody's only possession of the quarter.
The Broncs then forced a Star Valley fourth-and-downs and took over the ball again with 10:32 remaining. But this drive would once again fall short after a single first down.
Cody forced a fourth-and-1 but Oesch would scamper off 7 yards at 6:13 in the fourth.
The Broncs defense got a big stop that gave the offense the ball back at 4:24.
Pryor scored on a 1-yard keeper with 2:09 left to bring the Broncs within one score.
Cody then got the ball with less than a minute remaining. After getting one first down on a fourth-and-1 Jackson Gail reception, it would be all the Broncs could muster as time expired two plays later without a serious threat down field.
Talich led the Broncs with 93 yards on 15 carries. Gail had 5 receptions for 39 yards. Pryor was 10-for-20 with 62 yards.
The Broncs did not get their first penalty of the night until 18 seconds remained.
Cody will return home next weekend against Green River on Friday night.
