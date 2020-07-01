The Cody Legion baseball team is undefeated in conference after another solid hitting performance Tuesday in Riverton.
The Cubs swept the Raiders and had 27 hits between the two games to improve to 17-12 overall.
“I thought our defense did a good job keeping them from scoring with runners on,” Tyler Grenz said. “Offensively it took a few innings to get the bats going, but after we did we were able to get the lead.”
Cody 10, Riverton 1
The first game was scoreless through the first three innings before Cody got on the board in the fourth.
“It took us a while to settle in from the long bus ride but after seeing (the pitcher) once we really settled in and we did what we do best,” Jackson Schroeder said.
Grenz hit a single and then after back-to-back outs, Dominic Phillips was hit by a pitch. Grenz scored on an error and a single by Cody Phillips made it 3-0. Ethan Johnston was then hit by a pitch and two more runs scored on a double by Jared Grenz.
After another Raiders error, a double by Tyler Grenz made it 7-0 and the final run came in on a single by Schroeder.
“In the fourth inning we really beared down and really focused on the center of the ball and kept on striking the baseball,” Schroeder said.
The Cubs final two runs came in the fifth and seventh, and the Raiders scored their lone run in the last inning.
Cody had 15 hits. Jared Grenz went 4-for-5, Tyler Grenz 3-5 and Engdahl 3-4.
“Offensively our at bats got better as the game went on,” coach Bart Grenz said. “It was good to see the boys adjust during each at bat.”
Schroeder earned the win, giving up two hits through 5 1/3 innings while striking out 12.
“I feel great (about 12 strikeouts),” he said. “It’s a great confidence booster and I hope I can do it again later down the road. I just tried to keep them off balance, making them guess and I worked with pace.”
Johnston went 1 2/3 innings and allowed one run on two hits.
Cody 11, Riverton 2
The Cubs were again scoreless for the first two innings but scored six in the third.
Grady McCarten reached on an error and Bronnenberg hit a single. One run scored on a single by Johnston and two more on a double by Jared Grenz. Tyler Grenz then hit a single and Schroeder was hit by a pitch.
After Jared Grenz scored on a passed ball, two more came in on a single by Engdahl.
“It took us awhile to adjust to a lefty on the mound but once we got our timing down we put a lot of balls in play to give us chances to score,” Tyler Grenz said.
A solo homer by Blatt made it 7-0 in the fifth. After Cody added another run in the sixth, the Cubs scored three in the seventh on a passed ball and error.
“Hitting-wise we’re coming around nicely and seem to be improving every inning,” coach Grenz said.
Riverton’s runs came in the fifth and sixth.
“Defensively we had a good night in the field in both games,” coach Grenz said.
Cody finished with 12 hits. Blatt and Engdahl went 2-4 and Johnston and Tyler Grenz 2-5.
Tyler Grenz pitched 6 innings for the win, giving up two runs on four hits. Blatt pitched 1 inning and gave up one hit.
“Devyn (catcher) did a good job of mixing up pitches,” Tyler Grenz said. “I felt like they never knew what pitch was coming. The defense behind me did a good job of making the routine plays and getting the ball in from the outfield to limit extra bases.”
