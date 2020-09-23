On the road facing a team they knew had improved, the Meeteetse Longhorns had their first big challenge of the season Friday against the Dubois Rams.
The Longhorns took home the victory in a fistfight of a game, 43-33.
For the first time this season, Meeteetse (3-0, 2-0 conference) found itself trailing in a game. The Rams (1-2, 0-1 conference), led by junior running back Max Claar (15 rushes for 107, 3 TDs) and freshman Wyatt Trembly (21-118), ran right into the teeth of the Longhorns’ D that was without one of its top players in Jonathan Blessing.
“He’s just a straight-up big kid,” Longhorns senior Hadley Abarr said of Claar. “We would get every guy on him and he’d still get six yards.”
Meeteetse scored on its second play of the game, a 47-yard touchdown pass from Dace Bennett to Dale McBride. The lead wouldn’t last long. Dubois marched down the field and scored on the next drive.
“Not playing tougher teams to open the season, this was an eye-opener for us,” Bennett said of the game.
The two teams went back and forth, but in the second quarter, the tide started to turn in favor of the Rams. Junior quarterback Dace Bennett (10-24, 236 yards, 5 TD, 2 INT) threw back-to-back picks, one of which Dubois senior Jaryd Wells ran in for six. But the Longhorns, who have relied on defense this year, forced a turnover of their own in the second.
Without much time left in the first half, a Bennett pass aimed at junior Kalvin Erickson got tipped into the air. Erickson never took his eye off the ball and managed to snag it before scampering 65 yards for a touchdown to draw the Longhorns within two at the half.
At halftime, coach Zeb Hagen had a message for his team.
“The first thing I told them, ‘We’re only down two points with two turnovers,’” Hagen said. “‘We need to take advantage of that and feel fortunate that’s the situation.’”
A few defensive adjustments helped slow the Dubois run game, and Meeteetse clawed its way ahead in the second half. Bennett iced the game with a long third-down run that turned into points a few plays later.
“If we didn’t score on that drive, it’d be hard to say if we would have won the game,” Hagen said.
Abarr was key on defense, running around to clean up tackles and getting the Rams on the ground. He finished the day with 23 tackles (eight solo, two for a loss) and a sack on the defensive side of the ball.
“A lot of it comes from teamwork,” Abarr said. “It’s a team game. The guys were all supporting me.”
Dubois presented the biggest challenge the ’Horns have faced all season, something Abarr liked.
“Sometimes it’s more fun to have closer games like that,” he said. “They make you work a little harder, think a little more, get a little tougher.”
Bennett liked what the team’s gritty performance showed of the its ability to compete.
“This game definitely proved we are a top team in the state,” he said. “Going forward, we’re going to push to be at the top of the playoffs.”
Now 3-0 on the season, Hagen is feeling good about the season so far but recognizes the work is only just beginning.
“From here to the end we’re playing some very tough, athletic teams,” Hagen said. “I’m glad we’re 3-0 heading into what I call our ‘hard stretch,’ but we have to take it one game at a time.”
Burlington (1-2, 0-2 conference), one of the Horns’ biggest rivals, comes to town on Friday for one of the games that many players have had circled since Day 1 of the season.
“With our rivalry between them, it’s hard to ever know who’s going to come out on top,” Bennett said. “No matter what, it’s always going to be a good game.”
Kickoff is at 2 p.m. Friday in Meeteetse.
