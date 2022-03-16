Three Cody Alpine skiers represented the Broncs and the state of Wyoming at the Western U.S. High School Championships last weekend.
Cody High schoolers Logan Ross, Sterling Banks and Ryan Decker skied for Team Wyoming at the race that took place at Mt. Rose Tahoe in Nevada. Wyoming was one of seven teams representing five different Western states at the competition.
“The whole Wyoming team did well,” Banks said.
Ross had the top Cody finish over the weekend, taking 34th in slalom. He was the fourth highest Wyoming finisher in the race. There were around 70 racers in each race.
Decker was disqualified from his first slalom run and Banks fell on his second slalom run. Banks had been sitting in 36th after his first run, .44 seconds ahead of Ross at that juncture.
Ross was the top Cody competitor in giant slalom as well, taking 45th. Behind him were Banks in 47th and Decker in 50th.
“The pitch we were on was sheer and tough for GS,” Banks said. “Slalom pitch was a little easier, but the course (gates) sets were the hardest of the season by a long shot.”
Wyoming took fifth place in the boys race.
There were no Cody girls who competed for Team Wyoming, which finished fourth in the girls race. Sidney Nash of Jackson had the highest Wyoming finish of the weekend taking seventh in girls slalom.
It was the second time Cody athletes had competed at the regional event. In 2020 at Mammoth Mountain in California, Banks was one of six athletes to participate. That year his 45th place in GS was the top Cody finish.
“I think this went better than Mammoth two years ago,” Banks said.
