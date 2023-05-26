Rodeo
Buy Now

Pickup man Gus Gifford leads horses to another pen while stock contractor Maury Tate closes the gate at Stampede Park on Thursday, May 25.

 AMBER STEINMETZ

In just a few days the chute gates will swing open as the Cody Nite Rodeo begins another season on June 1.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.