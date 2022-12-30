Cody High School Bronc and Filly athletics return this week after a long holiday hiatus, and the Filly basketball team will be able to run off all of that fudge and figgy pudding as they play three games in a four-day stretch.
Cody enters Tuesday’s home matchup with Powell at 4-0 overall and the only team in the 4A West without a loss.
They boast the No. 1 ranking in the state, the No. 1 offense in the state, and enter the week the best shooting team in 4A, knocking down nearly half of their shots in four games.
Junior Molly Hays leads 4A in scoring at a clip of 24 points per game, while senior Kennedi Niemann is No. 2 in scoring in the 4A West at 14.3 points per game.
Niemann also leads all 4A teams in assists with 5.5 per game. Hays is fourth at 4.3.
Hays and Niemann are also first and second, respectively, in the 4A West in steals.
The three games this week are against the Lady Panthers, Worland and Lovell to round out non-conference play, before they host Natrona County next week.
Bronc basketball
The Broncs (2-3) host Worland on Thursday and travel to Lovell on Friday. The two 3A teams are a combined 2-6.
The Broncs have the offensive weapons to score in bunches, but the offense is next to last in 4A in scoring at 45.2 points per game, and last in field goal percentage at 32.6%.
Senior Kam Niemann is off to a sizzling start to the year so far however, averaging nearly 15 points per game.
Defense and rebounding haven’t been as much of an issue.
Seniors Wilkins Radakovich and Robby Porter are each in the top 10 in rebounds in the 4A West, with Radakovich sitting No. 2.
The Broncs have opened up the offense a little more this season but need to work some kinks out before conference play starts next week.
Bronc wrestling
Speaking of sizzling starts, the Bronc wrestling team turned a few heads as they walked with away with the title at the Battle in the Big Horns its last time out.
After taking out Kelly Walsh in a dual, Cody beat Pinedale for the second time in as many days with six grapplers winning their final matches, and five making it into the Best of Best matchups.
Ty Peterson, Micah Grant and Ashton Hubbs all walked away with Best of the Best titles.
Peterson, Micah Grant, Jace Grant, Jackson Wood and Dylan Campbell all look in mid-season form, and the Broncs are doing it without returning state champions Trey Smith and Grayson Beaudrie, who are recovering from injuries.
Taylor Baggs will bring good experience once he works his way back into the lineup, and with a full squad the Broncs will be in solid shape soon.
Cody heads north for the Bozeman Invitational this weekend. Last year the Broncs finished ahead of every Wyoming team in Bozeman and landed ninth out of 30 teams.
Bronc swimming
The Bronc swim team added a few young swimmers and divers this season, and it has exceeded expectations so far.
Senior Joseph Killpack has been outstanding early on, qualifying for state in every event.
Bradley McKenzie will have his pick of state events to compete in as well after qualifying in multiple, while Jonah Woods and Isaac Wood add to the list of eight Broncs already qualified for state.
Freshman diver Bryson Laing has shown his future is bright, qualifying for state right out of the gate and competing against fellow divers with years more experience.
The Broncs host the Cody Quad at 4 p.m. on Friday, and head to Powell for the Dozah Invite at 10 a.m. on Saturday.
Nordic skiing
The biggest change this year for the Nordic skiers has been snow, albeit usually hard-packed or drifted from the wind, but that hasn’t stopped them from putting together some great performances.
Curtis Miller and Parker Laing are off to solid starts for the Bronc varsity, and Beau Schatz has impressed on the JV squad.
Sadie and Elisa Wachob are a dangerous duo on the trails for the Filly varsity squad. They are consistently at the top of the field after every race, and both finished December with standout performances in Pinedale.
And for someone who has never been on skis on before, Zelma Rudd has had some solid outings for the Filly JV.
Alpine skiing
The Alpine ski team will see its first action of the season this weekend in Laramie.
The Broncs return All-Stater Logan Ross, and senior Joren Vipperman adds some good experience to the team.
The Fillies are loaded with freshmen, but return Sarah Cook, Clara Christensen, Bliss Bonner and Natalie Wenke.
The CHS athletes should all be back and ready for a full week of competition as they start the New Year.
