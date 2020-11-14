On a cold and windy Saturday afternoon, the Meeteetse Longhorns couldn’t get past the undefeated Farson-Eden Pronghorns and fell in the state title game, 42-30.
Stingy 4th-down defense and a couple of key fumble recoveries tipped the scales in Farson’s favor. A spirited comeback effort spearheaded by Longhorns quarterback Dace Bennett and Swiss Army Knife Joe Pina in the fourth quarter wasn’t enough to secure the win for Meeteetse.
The second-place finish in the state tournament is the Longhorns’ highest since 2015.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.