Three Filly softball players were recently named All-State.
Emily Egger and Violet Wollschlager earned first-team honors and Ellie Ungrund second-team.
The three also were first-team All-Conference along with Morgan Evans, Ava Meier and Ally Schroeder. Ava Wollschlager was second-team All-Conference.
The Fillies finished the season with a 12-5 record and earned a state tournament berth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.