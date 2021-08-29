The Cody girls swim team opened the season Saturday in the Bruce Gresly Pentathlon in Lander.
In a pentathlon, competitors swim in the 100 fly, 100 back, 50 free, 100 breast and 100 free.
Tara Joyce was the top overall finisher in 4:41.42. She won four of the five events, met state qualifying standards in all five and also set new school records on the 100 free and 100 fly.
Paige Bower finished 15th in 5:25.55, earning state marks in the 100 free and 100 back. Not far behind was Kelly Joyce in 17th in 5:31.29. She qualified for state in the 100 fly and 100 breast.
Greta Morgenweck finished 46th in 6:12.20 and Eliza Spencer 57th in 6:33.05. The remainder of the team didn't swim all five events.
Joy Woods also took fourth in diving.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.