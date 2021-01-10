The Cody Nordic ski team competed in Casper on Saturday, with four skiers placing in the top 20.
The seven Nordic squads were split between two different meets, with Kelly Walsh, Natrona, Laramie and Cody/Sheridan skiing in Casper, while the other teams competed in Jackson on Friday.
The varsity race was a 5K classic.
Marshall Brookins led the Broncs by finishing third (17:19.6), while Landon Rau took 12th (19:28.6).
Hayden Campbell finished in 27th (21:30.5) with McCade Brown of Sheridan right behind in 28th (22:34.2). Luis Mata finished 30th (22:41.4).
For the girls, Elisa Wachob finished seventh (21:00.1) and Ali Magelky of Sheridan 16th (22:57.0). Hayley Pearson-Horner finished 21st (24:27.9) and Liberty Laing 32nd (27:13.6).
In the JV 2.5 classic race, Ben Boulter finished 10th (16:25.7) for the boys and Bailey Boulter 13th (17:35.6) for the girls.
