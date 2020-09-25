The state tennis tournament in Gillette is in full swing and the Cody teams have struggled early. Anna Brenner (no. 2 singles), Raegen Staggs (no. 1 singles), Ash Staggs and Soffy Anderson (no. 1 doubles) and Mitchell Schwab and Tristan Dollard (no. 2 doubles) have all been eliminated from the tournament.
Ash Staggs hurt her ankle in the second round of the tournament. She was replaced by Karina Schoessler in the consolation bracket.
Only Hayden DeMaranville and Solomon Stewart (no. 1 doubles) remain in the title hunt. Here are the current standings:
Broncs
No. 1 Singles Cody Champlin – Consolation bracket quarterfinals
No. 2 Single C.J. Dominick – Consolation bracket round 2
No. 1 Doubles Hayden DeMaranville/Solomon Stewart – Quarterfinals
No. 2 Doubles Tristan Dollard/Mitchell Schwab – Eliminated in consolation quarterfinals
No. 3 Doubles Neil Market/T.J. Smith – Consolation bracket semifinals
Fillies
No. 1 Singles Raegen Staggs – Eliminated in round 2 of consolation bracket
No. 2 Singles Anna Brenner – Eliminated in round 1 of consolation bracket
No. 1 Doubles Ash Staggs/Soffy Anderson/Karina Schoessler – Eliminated in round 2 of consolation bracket
No. 2 Doubles Hudson Selk/Sage Crofts – Consolation bracket semifinals
No. 3 Doubles Tashi Mathuin/Sarah André – Eliminated in round 2 of consolation bracket
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.