The state tennis tournament in Gillette is in full swing and the Cody teams have struggled early. Anna Brenner (no. 2 singles), Raegen Staggs (no. 1 singles), Ash Staggs and Soffy Anderson (no. 1 doubles) and Mitchell Schwab and Tristan Dollard (no. 2 doubles) have all been eliminated from the tournament. 

Ash Staggs hurt her ankle in the second round of the tournament. She was replaced by Karina Schoessler in the consolation bracket. 

Only Hayden DeMaranville and Solomon Stewart (no. 1 doubles) remain in the title hunt. Here are the current standings:

 

Broncs

No. 1 Singles Cody Champlin – Consolation bracket quarterfinals 

No. 2 Single C.J. Dominick – Consolation bracket round 2

No. 1 Doubles Hayden DeMaranville/Solomon Stewart – Quarterfinals

No. 2 Doubles Tristan Dollard/Mitchell Schwab – Eliminated in consolation quarterfinals

No. 3 Doubles Neil Market/T.J. Smith – Consolation bracket semifinals

Fillies

No. 1 Singles Raegen Staggs – Eliminated in round 2 of consolation bracket

No. 2 Singles Anna Brenner – Eliminated in round 1 of consolation bracket

No. 1 Doubles Ash Staggs/Soffy Anderson/Karina Schoessler – Eliminated in round 2 of consolation bracket

No. 2 Doubles Hudson Selk/Sage Crofts – Consolation bracket semifinals

No. 3 Doubles Tashi Mathuin/Sarah André – Eliminated in round 2 of consolation bracket

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.